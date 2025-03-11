Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham perfects the royal curtsy as she greets Queen Camilla at special event
split image showing victoria beckham and queen camilla © Getty Images

Queen Camilla marked the 15th anniversary of Women of the World

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
47 minutes ago
Queen Camilla was joined by former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and Loose Women star Penny Lancaster on Tuesday, to mark the 15th anniversary of Women of the World (WOW).

As President of the organisation, Her Majesty hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace, during which she also delivered a speech. 

Queen Camilla smiling and wearing a furry hat © Getty Images
Queen Camilla gave a speech at the anniversary event

Upon arrival, fashion designer Victoria, 50, nailed the royal curtsy as she greeted Her Majesty. Rocking a silky, teal-hued dress complete with rippling folds of fabric, the mother-of-four could be seen bobbing down with one leg crossed behind the other while shaking Camilla's hand. 

victoria beckham curtsy © Alamy Stock Photo
The fashion designer greeted Camilla with a curtsy

Take a look at the moment in the video below... 

WATCH: Victoria Beckham perfects royal curtsy as she greets Queen Camilla

Keep scrolling for photos from the event... 

queen camilla delivering a speech © Alamy Stock Photo

Queen Camilla delivers a speech

For the special occasion, Queen Camilla, 77, looked regal wearing a navy coat dress and knee-high suede boots in black. 

She accessorised with a shimmering brooch and highlighted her features with a sweep of rosy makeup.

queen camilla greeting penny lancaster© Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen greets Penny Lancaster

Former model Penny, meanwhile, looked elegant dressed in a Barbie pink midi dress complete with puff sleeves and a cowl neckline. 

She slipped on some patent nude heels and wore her blonde locks in bouncy waves.

jude kelly founder of women of the world © Alamy Stock Photo

The organisation's founder delivers a speech

Also in attendance were the organisation's founder, Ms Jude Kelly CBE, as well as young women and girls involved in WOW's young people's programmes which centre on gender inequality and promoting inclusion for the next generation.

queen camilla giving speech to attendees © Alamy Stock Photo

WOW is a global movement and festival run by UK charity, The WOW Foundation. Since its genesis, the organisation has worked with 33 partners across the globe, reaching over five million people in 71 different locations including Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Somaliland, the UK and the USA.

A description on WOW's website reads: "Through festivals, events, schools programmes and more, WOW challenges the belief that gender equity has already been achieved – and hopes to join the dots between people, movements and ideas to change the world.

"In 2018 Jude Kelly left her role as Artistic Director of Southbank Centre to focus solely on the development of WOW as an independent charity. The WOW Foundation was established to fulfil WOW’s potential."

camilla greeting sandi toksvig © Alamy Stock Photo

Other famous attendees

Joining VB and Penny were broadcaster and comedian Sandi Toksvig, actress and comedian Ruth Jones, Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire, Ruby Wax and Cherie Blair. 

Camilla's outing on Tuesday comes after she joined senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Camilla joined her husband King Charles, as well as other royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the celebrations for Commonwealth© Getty Images
The royal couple attended the service at Westminster Abbey

Embracing spring pastels, Camilla donned a candy pink coat dress crafted by Fiona Clare, which she teamed with a Philip Treacy hat topped with rippling petals.

She spruced up her look with a layered pearl necklace and slipped on a pair of nude pumps. Charles, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self dressed in a navy suit and his trust Hermes tie peppered with owls and cats.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on March© Shutterstock
Princess Kate looked flawless in vibrant red

This year's Commonwealth Day theme is "Together We Thrive", which celebrates the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".

Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities that support and empower their members, enabling meaningful progress.

