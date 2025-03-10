King Charles reunited with Princess Kate and Prince William at Commonwealth Day service – best photos

The royals were out in full force on Monday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales stepping out to support King Charles and Queen Camilla at the annual Commonwealth Day service.

Last year, Princess Kate and King Charles did not attend the key royal event after they were diagnosed with cancer. The Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer back in February last year, while Kate went public with her diagnosis in a personal video message shared in March.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looked radiant in head-toe-red when she arrived at Westminster Abbey

Also supporting the monarch were the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Notably absent from the service nonetheless were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Sophie jetting off to New York.

Take a look at Princess Kate's curtsy in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like The Princess of Wales' sweet curtsy as Queen Camilla walks past her

This year's Commonwealth Day theme is "Together We Thrive", which celebrates the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".

Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities that support and empower their members, enabling meaningful progress.

The service included special musical performances from an array of musicians including Masai Cultural Arts team and Britain's Got Talent 2015 semi-finalists, Braimah and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

Keep scrolling to see the best photos from the 2025 Commonwealth Day service…

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among the first royals to arrive at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess looked regal wearing a deep purple velvet coat dress which she teamed with a matching hat, while the Duke wore a razor-sharp charcoal-hued suit and an emerald-green tie.



© Getty Images Princess Anne's arrival The Princess Royal looked her usual polished self wearing a patterned, dark green coat dress. She accessorised with a gleaming gold brooch and also wore a chic disc hat in a lovely sage-green hue.





© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive Prince William and Princess Kate followed, with Kate opting for a bold scarlet coat dress by Catherine Walker complete with a large 3D bow. William, meanwhile, looked smart in a navy suit and a burgundy tie.



© Getty Images Kate's fashion As for accessories, the mother-of-three wore a layered pearl necklace, which she previously wore to the late Queen's funeral, and a pair of beautiful pearl drop earrings.



© Getty Images She spruced up her look with an elegant pillbox hat crafted by Gina Foster and wore her flowing chestnut locks down loose in glamorous waves.



© Shutterstock A crimson clutch bag, suede heels and a chunky headband completed her vibrant look.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock King Charles and Queen Camilla all smiles King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla arrived to a Hindu Scottish pipe band performing outside the Abbey's Great West Door. They were subsequently greeted by the Dean of Westminster.

© Getty Images A vision in pastel pink For the special occasion, Her Majesty donned a pastel pink satin coat dress by Fiona Clare which she teamed with nude pumps, pearl accessories and a Philip Treacy button hat topped with rippling petals.

© Getty Images Charles' key role His Majesty looked dapper in a dark suit and his beloved silk Hermes 'Cat and Owl' tie. Charles is the head of the Commonwealth. Since 1969, he has visited 48 Commonwealth countries, including most recently Australia and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

© Getty Images Service attendees Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner were among a 2,000-strong congregation at the Commonwealth Day service.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner Also in attendance was former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner who rocked a white pencil skirt and a matching cropped jacket with navy piping. She carried a burgundy bag and completed her look with a net fascinator.

© Getty The service The Dean of Westminster said in his bidding: "We gather, in this house of prayer, to rejoice in our common life. We are God's people in a Commonwealth of Nations. "As different peoples we rejoice in this opportunity to reflect, in mutual respect, on our shared dignity and commitment to the service of others. We celebrate the love and affection that binds us in unity and gives us resilience and strength."

© Getty Images Baroness Scotland delivers speech Baroness Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth, said the Act of Affirmation which included the words: "United in kinship and common purpose, we cherish the rich tapestry of thought, culture, tradition, and experience which strengthens our bonds." At the end, the congregation responded: "We affirm our belief in the Commonwealth as a powerful influence for good in the world, and pledge ourselves to its service, now and for the future."

© Getty Images Sweet gift Following the service, Kate received a bright bouquet of flowers from a young girl. She was shown crouching down to accept the posy, before smiling sweetly.

Charles said in his written address included in a Commonwealth booklet given to the congregation: "More than one and-a-half million men and women who served during the war came from across the Commonwealth to support the United Kingdom and its allies.

"On this special anniversary, we remember with particular pride and everlasting gratitude the untold sacrifice and selflessness of so many from around our family of nations who gave their lives in that dreadful conflict."

© Getty Images The monarch has created a new Apple playlist

Commonwealth Day is also being marked by the release of a special playlist, titled The King's Music Room, compiled by Charles following a collaboration with Apple Music.

The monarch's top tracks include hits from the likes of Bob Marley, Grace Jones and Davido and Raye. Fifteen of the 17 tracks are by artists from across the Commonwealth, including Australian Kylie, who is an ambassador for the renamed King's Trust.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB