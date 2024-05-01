Carrie Johnson wows in stunning red dress at Queen Camilla's star-studded royal event

Carrie Johnson looked the picture of elegance as she joined the Queen and other VIPs at an event close to the senior royal's heart on Wednesday.

The always stylish wife of the former PM turned heads in a long-sleeved red dress worn with matching red heels and her long blonde locks flowing loose.

Queen Camilla hosted 300 guests at Buckingham Palace in a reception to relaunch The Wash Bag Project, which was first begun by the Queen when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson meets Queen Camilla in sensational red dress

The initiative provides a wash bag of toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse.

Strictly star Zara McDermott was also at the event, as was former Prime Minister Tony Blair's wife Cherie Blair, ex-PM Theresa May, broadcaster Emma Barnett and current health secretary Victoria Atkins.

© Getty Carrie at Wednesday's Buckingham Palace event

Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "Very nice to see you again, I haven't seen you for a long while. Not since you packed up that home." To much laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."

Carrie, 36, said to the gathered press after meeting the royal: "I am such a supporter of the Queen. I really am. She has been incredible. These events are far more important than one might think. They are not just photo calls. They do bring people together who can affect change."

© Getty Queen Camilla enjoyed a chat with the mum-of-three

Zara, who fronted a BBC documentary called Uncovering Rape Culture, said: "The forensic can feel really invasive and traumatic so having something that’s makes them feel a lot more normal and human after that is very very important…"

The Queen gave a heartfelt and moving speech, beginning by saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Buckingham Palace, as we gather to recognise and thank those who support survivors of sexual violence.

© Getty Queen Camilla also spoke with Shadow Minister for Victims and Sentencing Kevin Brennan

"Each one of you has a powerful story to tell: whether you work in this country or overseas; whether you are based in a refuge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, a charity, Parliament, or, most important of all, you are a survivor.

"Your stories and your experiences are vital tools as we seek to bring about change: to forge a world in which people, whoever and wherever they are, do not live in fear of being abused. As I have often heard victims say: speaking about the experience is one of the key ways to survive it.

© Getty The Queen gave an emotive speech at the event

"By sharing with one another today, we can strengthen our alliance against sexual abuse in all its forms. Now, we are also here to mark the relaunch of the washbags initiative, with huge thanks to Boots and In Kind Direct, without whom it wouldn’t have been possible.

"The washbags began as the seed of an idea in 2012, when I started learning more about the horrific impact sexual violence, and its aftermath, has on survivors…

© Getty Earlier in the week, the Queen joined Charles at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre

"To each one of you, I would therefore like to say – thank you.

"Thank you for sharing your stories, thank you for your kindness, thank you for not remaining strangers to those enduring the darkest of times, and, most of all, thank you for standing up and committing yourselves to bringing an end to these heinous crimes – forever."