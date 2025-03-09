King Charles buys £3 million house next to Camilla's private Wiltshire home - report

King Charles has forked out £3 million on a new property near Queen Camilla's private Wiltshire home, according to reports.

As per The Mail on Sunday, His Majesty has allegedly bought a neighbouring property along the river Avon called the Old Mill. The abode dates from the Norman Conquest and according to an undated listing brochure for an estate agent, it's "set in the most idyllic position with breathtaking views of the river Avon and surrounding countryside.

© Getty Images King Charles has reportedly bought a new home next to Camilla's Wiltshire retreat

"This enviable position offers great potential with low head water turbines providing an income, set within approximately two acres".

It was said to have four bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms, a large "unconverted" room, two other bathrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen and a cloakroom.

© Shutterstock Queen Camilla owns a property near leafy Lacock

It is understood that Charles bought the property, which shares a private lane with Ray Mill House, using private funds.

Queen Camilla snapped up Ray Mill House back in 1995 for £850,000 following her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles. She made it her primary residence between 1996 and 2003, and now uses the property as a rural retreat.

Her private home is an idyllic haven complete with an outdoor swimming pool, stables and rambling gardens.

© Getty Images The royal purchased Ray Mill House in 1995

It's where Camilla reportedly sought solace following the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and also in September 2022 after the late monarch's state funeral.

It served as the backdrop for her 75th birthday portraits shot by Princess Kate, as well as the wedding reception of Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, who wed Harry Lopes in 2006.

© Anwar Hussein Laura hosted her wedding reception at her mother Camilla's Wiltshire home

King Charles's Highgrove bolthole

King Charles' idyllic property in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, is believed to be his most beloved home. He purchased the country estate back in 1980 and has slowly been transforming the home into a countryside paradise.

As a keen gardener, Charles has spent years upgrading the surrounding 900 acres of gardens, including the Cottage Garden, the Wildflower Meadow and the Sundial Garden.

© Getty Images King Charles has transformed Highgrove House into an oasis of calm

In Robert Hardman's book titled Charles III, the secluded spot is referred to as the monarch's "sanctuary".

The author writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

Meanwhile, Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

