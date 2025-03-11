Gene Hackman's $83.8m net worth - will his children inherit it?

Hollywood has been mourning the tragic death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, since they were found dead at their Santa Fe home in New Mexico last month.

Recent reports have said that Betsy, 64, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11.

Gene died six days later, on February 17, and an autopsy revealed the 95-year-old had a history of cardiovascular disease, along with advanced Alzheimer's.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Gene, who was 95 at the time of his death, had a history of heart attacks, and officials said that "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was the cause of death, "with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributory factor".

The LA Times reports that their bodies were found by maintenance workers at their home.

The tragic circumstances around Gene and Betsy's death have, naturally, sparked the public's interest.

In addition to that, many are wondering what will happen to Gene's estate and the property portfolio he leaves behind.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A tribute to Hollywood legend, Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's net worth

Gene Hackman was considered a Hollywood heavyweight and starred in numerous film titles.

He collected his first Oscar for the movie The French Connection and his second for Unforgiven. He was also nominated for Bonnie & Clyde, Mississippi Burning, and I Never Sang For My Father.

© Getty Images Gene Hackman during 1992 D.W. Griffith Awards at Equitable Center in New York

Given his success on the silver screen, it's not surprising that the star collated a generously sized fortune.

As of 2024, Gene's net worth was reported as $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The article also stated that the actor's role in 1978's Superman, alongside Christopher Reeve, was his most lucrative project, earning him $2 million.

© Corbis via Getty Images American actor Gene Hackman on the set of The French Connection

For the Oscar-winning movie The French Connection he earned $100,000.

In 2004, Gene retired from acting and began living a reclusive life with his second wife, Betsy, at their home in Santa Fe.

Gene Hackman's property fortune he leaves behind

In addition to the large fortune he earned thanks to his successful career in Hollywood, Gene will also leave behind the New Mexico home where he and Betsy lived.

Gene and Betsy decided to move to Santa Fe in the late 1980s as he liked the "magic" the area had. "It's totally different from my other houses," he told Architectural Digest in 1990. The Montecito house was very formal."

The house, which sat on 12 acres of land, is now worth a reported $3.8 million.

© Corbis via Getty Images Gene Hackman holds his Oscar at the 65th Academy Awards in Los Angeles

It underwent extensive renovations to transform it from "a 1950s block building" into a "part pueblo, part colonial New Mexico, part Spanish Baroque" property.

Gene's home also had a 360-degree view stretching to the Colorado mountains.

Previously, Gene lived in Montecito with his first wife, Faye Maltese.

© WireImage Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Who will inherit Gene Hackman's multi-million dollar fortune

Gene and Betsy had no children together, so Betsy's estate will likely go to her relatives. Gene, meanwhile, was a father from his marriage to Faye.

Gene leaves behind Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 63 and Leslie, 58.

© Sygma via Getty Images Gene Hackman and his three children

The details of who will inherit Gene's estate have not been shared publicly but, according to The Wealth Advisor, it's probable it will go to his children.

Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie might have grown up with a very famous father, but they mostly shunned the spotlight. In the wake of her father's death, Leslie said: "I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive," she said.

© GC Images Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie will work with police in their investigation

"[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."

"We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police. We weren't expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that," she said.