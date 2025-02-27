Inside Gene Hackman's $3.8m Santa Fe home where he was found dead alongside wife Betsy

Gene Hackman was found dead aged 95 inside his Santa Fe home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog on February 26.
The Hollywood star retired from acting more than two decades ago and lived a reclusive life away from the spotlight in his New Mexico home, which he bought in the area because Santa Fe "had a kind of magic in it".
The house is now worth a reported $3.8 million after it underwent extensive renovations to transform it from "a 1950s block building" into a "part pueblo, part colonial New Mexico, part Spanish Baroque" property.
Gene's home was remodeled on twelve acres of hilltop land with a 360-degree view stretching to the Colorado mountains.
Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home
In 1990, he spoke to Architectural Digest about his hideaway property and how it differs from the Montecito home he lived in with his ex-wife, Faye Maltese.
"It had a kind of magic in it," Gene said in the interview. "It's totally different from my other houses. The Montecito house was very formal."
When it came to transforming his secluded estate, Gene turned to architects Harry Daple and Stephen Samuelson from Studio Arquitectura.
Admitting they had their work cut out for them, Stephen said: "The house was horrible. It was a 1950s block building that had sat empty and had deteriorated. But it was a great site, and the foundation had been well placed on the land."
The home was opened up to create a lighter space with open spaces, French doors, and furnishings from around the world so it would feel like a "haven" for Gene and Betsy.
The Superman star was adamant the new design had an authentic look so Sante Fe furnishings were blended with items from New York, Los Angeles and even Germany.
New beams for the ceilings were added, with 90 percent of the roof removed to raise the ceilings.
Gene said he wanted a "great hall feeling" with open rooms "not closed off" by walls so three smaller rooms had the walls knocked down to create the centerpiece of the house, which boasts tree-trunk columns, comfortable sofas, and modern appliances such as a stereo system.
Describing the new look, Stephen said: "It's not purist at all. It's more primitive, like a barn converted into a house, massive and cosy at the same time."
Gene was involved in every aspect of renovation and even helped to demolish certain parts of the house. He also mixed paints to show workmen the exact colour he wanted for the home.
Stephen said Gene was a "deeply involved client, very artistic, very keen on details".
Gene bought his Santa Fe home in 1990 but in 2000 he built another property on the land, a 2,367-square-foot single family home consisting of two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.
It is not known which of the properties Gene, Betsy, and their dog were found in.
Confirming their deaths, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64 and a dog were found deceased.
"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office."