Inside Gene Hackman's $3.8m Santa Fe home where he was found dead alongside wife Betsy

Gene Hackman was found dead aged 95 inside his Santa Fe home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog on February 26.

The Hollywood star retired from acting more than two decades ago and lived a reclusive life away from the spotlight in his New Mexico home, which he bought in the area because Santa Fe "had a kind of magic in it".

The house is now worth a reported $3.8 million after it underwent extensive renovations to transform it from "a 1950s block building" into a "part pueblo, part colonial New Mexico, part Spanish Baroque" property.

Gene's home was remodeled on twelve acres of hilltop land with a 360-degree view stretching to the Colorado mountains.

Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home

In 1990, he spoke to Architectural Digest about his hideaway property and how it differs from the Montecito home he lived in with his ex-wife, Faye Maltese.

"It had a kind of magic in it," Gene said in the interview. "It's totally different from my other houses. The Montecito house was very formal."

© BACKGRID Gene and Betsy's home was remodeled on twelve acres of hilltop land

When it came to transforming his secluded estate, Gene turned to architects Harry Daple and Stephen Samuelson from Studio Arquitectura.

Admitting they had their work cut out for them, Stephen said: "The house was horrible. It was a 1950s block building that had sat empty and had deteriorated. But it was a great site, and the foundation had been well placed on the land."

© BACKGRID Gene's Santa Fe home had a 360-degree view stretching to the Colorado mountains

The home was opened up to create a lighter space with open spaces, French doors, and furnishings from around the world so it would feel like a "haven" for Gene and Betsy.

The Superman star was adamant the new design had an authentic look so Sante Fe furnishings were blended with items from New York, Los Angeles and even Germany.

Gene Hackman: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Joining the Marines At 16, Gene left home to join the Marines, just three years after his father had abandoned his family. 2. 'Least likely to succeed' Gene studied acting at Pasadena Theatre's acting school, where he was classmates and friends with Dustin Hoffman. Both were dubbed "least likely to succeed" because they didn’t fit the typical young leading man stereotype. Of course, they both proved everyone wrong. 3. His big break came later Gene Hackman's career proves that big breaks can come later in life. At 37, he landed his first big role in the classic Bonnie and Clyde, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. However, it wasn’t until he was 41 that he landed his first leading role. 4. Retiring from acting By the early 2000s, Gene had hundreds of film credits to his name but the stress of his career was taking a toll on his health. He told Empire that part of the reason for his retirement was the physical and emotional strain attendant on acting. 5. He didn’t watch his hit films The French Connection, one of his most famous films, earned him an Oscar. However, Gene admitted in a 2021 interview with The New York Post that he only watched the film once during the initial screening. He didn’t enjoy watching himself on screen and didn’t grasp the lasting legacy of his films.

New beams for the ceilings were added, with 90 percent of the roof removed to raise the ceilings.

Gene said he wanted a "great hall feeling" with open rooms "not closed off" by walls so three smaller rooms had the walls knocked down to create the centerpiece of the house, which boasts tree-trunk columns, comfortable sofas, and modern appliances such as a stereo system.

© BACKGRID Gene built a second property on his estate in 2000

Describing the new look, Stephen said: "It's not purist at all. It's more primitive, like a barn converted into a house, massive and cosy at the same time."

Gene was involved in every aspect of renovation and even helped to demolish certain parts of the house. He also mixed paints to show workmen the exact colour he wanted for the home.

Stephen said Gene was a "deeply involved client, very artistic, very keen on details".

© Getty Images Gene and Betsy were both involved in the renovations of their Santa Fe home

Gene bought his Santa Fe home in 1990 but in 2000 he built another property on the land, a 2,367-square-foot single family home consisting of two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

It is not known which of the properties Gene, Betsy, and their dog were found in.

© Getty Images Gene and Betsy were both found dead at their Santa Fe home

Confirming their deaths, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64 and a dog were found deceased.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office."