Gene Hackman and wife Betsy's heartbreaking causes of deaths revealed

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy's causes of death have been revealed, almost two weeks after they were found dead.

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, told a press conference that it was "reasonable to conclude" that Betsy, 64, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11; Hantavirus can be fatal and is spread by rodents' body fluids and excrement.

Gene died six days later on February 17, and an autopsy revealed the 95-year-old had a history of cardiovascular disease, along with advanced Alzheimer's.

The Oscar-winning actor had a history of heart attacks and high blood pressure, and officials said that "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was the cause of death, "with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor".

The investigation also revealed that Gene was in poor health and Alzheimer's may have created confusion, which may explain why he never called authorities when his wife died.

It is unclear if Gene knew his wife had died.

A gas leak and carbon monoxide poisoning has already been ruled out; New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and no signs of problems were found.

Their dog was found dead in a crate, and a necropsy is still pending. The investigators say that he had visited a vet earlier that week.

A Hollywood legend, Gene didn't find fame until later in life, when at the age of 37, he landed his first big role in the classic Bonnie and Clyde, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

He went on to receive two Oscars and two Baftas in his decades-spanning career, including the Best Actor Oscar in 1972 for his role in The French Connection and the Best Supporting Actor award for Western Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood.

The Superman legend retired from acting more than two decades ago and lived a reclusive life away from the spotlight with his partner.

The pair had not been seen for two weeks, and their bodies were discovered on Wednesday February 26 at 1:46pm Mountain Time.

Betsy was discovered lying on the bathroom floor of the couple's home, with an open prescription bottle of pills scattered across a nearby countertop. Gene was found in a mud room off the couple's kitchen, the warrant said, fully clothed and with his sunglasses next to him, suggesting a fall.

One of the couple's three dogs, a German Shepherd, was found dead near Betsy's body but the couple's two other dogs were unharmed.

Betsy was "found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet".

Gene "was found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife".

Mummification can occur naturally when a body is exposed to dry conditions, extreme cold, or other environmental factors that prevent decay.