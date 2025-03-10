Ben Fogle's surprising love story with wife Marina: from chance encounter to children

Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle has been happily married to his wife Marina Hunt for 18 years.

The pair are proud parents to two children, a daughter called Iona whom they welcomed in 2011, and a son called Ludo who came into the world in 2009.

© Instagram Ben and Marina Fogle moved to Henley in 2019

Tragically, they lost their second son, Willem, who was stillborn in 2014.

In 2019, Ben and Marina swapped their lives in the Big Smoke for a slice of the British countryside. They now live in a charming property located in Henley complete with a rambling garden and an outdoor swimming pool.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Ben and Marina's surprising love story and how they cultivated their dream family life in rural Oxfordshire…

© Instagram A serendipitous encounter The pair crossed paths by chance while walking their dogs in Hyde Park. During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Marina, who is a co-founder of The Bump Class, revealed: "I grew up in South Kensington and I met Ben in Hyde Park." They soon embarked on a whirlwind romance, leading to a low-key proposal including a very unexpected engagement ring. In a social media post shared to mark 15 years of marriage, Ben explained how he popped the question "the day after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean." He included a snapshot that showed his then-fiancée rocking a small piece of rope tied around her ring finger. "I didn't have time to buy a ring," he wrote in his caption, before adding: "So I made one from some rope on the rowing boat."

© Instagram Wedding bells The pair went on to tie the knot in 2006 in the medieval village of Monsaraz in Portugal. They had an intimate church wedding attended by an array of family and friends, with Marina's rope ring getting an upgrade in the form of a wedding band inscribed with their names, the date of their marriage and the name of the town where they exchanged vows. Ben unfortunately lost his wedding ring less than 24 hours after they tied the knot. Recalling the incident, Marina told The Telegraph how her husband had been fiddling with his ring in a lake before it dropped off and he lost it. "Worried looks were exchanged and after a sharp intake of breath, the news was broken to me that Ben's wedding ring was no longer on his finger, but had plunged to the bottom of the lake," Marina said. Despite hurried attempts to rescue Ben's ring with the help of a kitchen sieve and a rake "from the shed," the pair were forced to give up the ghost. Ben now wears his second wedding ring on a cord around his neck.

© Instagram Family expansion The couple tragically experienced a miscarriage in 2008 before welcoming their son Ludovic in 2009. In 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Iona, and in 2014, their son Willem was sadly stillborn. Of their tragic loss in 2014, Ben candidly told The Sun: "A number of years ago, my wife and I lost a son, who was stillborn and it's amazing how you deal with a loss like that. My wife Marina was very raw with her emotions. "Mine were much more measured, it doesn't mean I felt it any less, but I probably kept them within, and one of the big things that happened to me was that I became obsessed about control, because I'd lost control there." He continued: "I was actually in Canada when it happened, and I had to take a flight to get back. I didn't know if my wife was going to survive. It was like one of the periods in my life, I've had a few, when I had lost all control. And what my brain, this amazing thing, did was it made me absolutely obsessed about control. And I wanted to control everything."