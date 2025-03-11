Kelly Ripa reveals unexpected meeting with Mark Consuelos' ex: 'Don't need to know'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been happily married for almost 30 years after meeting on the set of All My Children and eloping to Las Vegas.

However, Kelly found out the hard way that she was not Mark's first romantic partner in the most awkward way possible, as she revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark.

On Tuesday's show, the couple were discussing the fact that many people omit the truth to their doctors about their alcohol intake, when Mark compared it to telling your partner how many previous romantic relationships you've had.

"When you roll up to the drive-thru in Florida and the woman handing you your lunch says, 'I used to date your husband,' you don’t need to know anything else," Kelly quipped in response, recalling the awkward moment she met Mark's ex.

She then recounted another run-in that occurred when she was visiting New Jersey, her home state, with her husband and youngest son, Joaquin, who was competing in a wrestling tournament.

"[Mark was] like, 'Oh, we're in your neck of the woods. I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends are going to be there? I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends were going to meet? I wonder how many of your ex-boyfriends we're going to interact with?'" Kelly recalled.

"And I'm like, 'Probably zero.' And he's like, 'Okay, we'll see, we'll see.'"

She continued: "And he's like talking to Joaquin, 'All your mom's ex-boyfriends are going to be there and you're going to have to beat their kids up!'"

Rather than bump into any of the TV host's former flames, the trio stumbled upon one of Mark's ex-girlfriends "within three seconds" of entering the tournament.

"Her sons were good wrestlers, too! They are, they're great," he chimed in before Kelly laughed, "So I rest my case. The people rest!"

The 54-year-old shared insight into her rocky dating life before meeting Mark, recalling one date in particular that did not go to plan.

"You think this person is trying to be vulnerable, but really this person is an over-sharer," she previously explained on the show.

"I dated this one guy that exclusively only talked about himself, and it was just, it was exhausting. It was just endless. I don't think he ever once asked me what I thought. If he did, I think I'd be like, 'I think you need to shut it.'"

The lovebirds met during a screen test for All My Children in 1995, and Mark went on to play Kelly's love interest in a sweet twist of fate.

They welcomed their first child, Michael, in June 1997, followed by their daughter, Lola, in June 2001, and their youngest boy, Joaquin, in February 2003.

The proud parents showed support for Lola's budding music career after it was announced that one of her songs would feature in the upcoming film Pretty Thing.

Her brother Michael is an up-and-coming writer, filmmaker and producer who is currently with Bravo working on hit shows like The Real Housewives franchise, Summer House and Winter House.

As for Joaquin, he is studying drama at the University of Michigan, and is a competitive college wrestler.