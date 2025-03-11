Matthew McConaughey's teen son Levi stands out during red carpet moment with famous parents — photos

Matthew McConaughey has quite the doppelgänger in his son Levi McConaughey.

This week, the Dallas Buyers Club actor stepped out with his teen son along with his wife Camila Alves for the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, where the family lives.

In addition to Levi, 16, the Oscar winner and his wife, who he married in 2012, are also parents to daughter Vida, 15, and son Livingston, 12.

On Monday, March 10, Matthew, Camila and Levi stepped out during SXSW for the premiere of The Rivals of Amziah King, a new crime thriller film starring Matthew.

For the special outing, Matthew wore a classic suit, while his wife similarly wore a sharp black blazer adorned with pearls and matching trousers from Stella McCartney.

Meanwhile, Levi stood out in a printed, navy and burgundy button-down shirt paired with a black satin bomber jacket and camel trousers.

In addition to Matthew, who stars as Amziah, The Rivals of Amziah King also features Kurt Russell, Cole Sprouse, Tony Revolori, Catherine Dyer, Angelina LookingGlass and Owen Teague, among others. The plot reads: "Kateri's life takes a tragic turn as she loses her mother and leaves foster care. Reuniting with her former foster parent, Amziah, changes everything. He becomes her mentor, revealing hidden skills. When a devastating situation arises, Kateri relies on her newfound strength to seek justice."

And though Levi doesn't have a role in the film, he did open up while on the red carpet about the advice he's gotten from his dad ahead of his upcoming acting debut in the coming-of-age film Way of the Warrior Kid.

"I mean, he gave me a lot of advice, and he was able to mentor me in a couple different ways," he told People.

He then shared: "I'd say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bull**** in your bones and own what you're doing and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one — commit to it and know what you're saying."

Matthew also opened up about the advice he has given his son, telling the outlet: "It's one, you've got a natural ability. Two, how do we get specific about knowing where you're coming from and where you're going? Best acting for my money is when an actor's caught in action, doing something. Meaning, where were you before, and where are you going after, if the camera is rolling the whole time. So you come into the scene, so the scene doesn't feel like a fresh start and a fresh ending."

"The other thing is, take risks," he went on, adding: "Don't be afraid to make a fool of yourself — I did it plenty of times, and it's a lot easier to go big and come back down to reality than it is to come in under and push it to more energy later. It's a lot easier to go big, make a fool of yourself, get embarrassed, and then bring it down to reality than it is to start with low energy and go, hey, we need more."