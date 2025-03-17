Justin Bieber breaks silence on 'all of the hurt' as he admits he's 'drowning' in latest post

Justin Bieber has once again sparked concern among fans after sharing a deeply personal and cryptic message on social media.

The Peaches singer took to Instagram Stories with a lengthy post about struggling with emotions, likening his feelings to drowning and feeling unsafe. Set to the melancholic tune of SZA’s I Hate U, the message quickly ignited fresh worries about his mental well-being.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," Justin wrote. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it."

He continued: "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we’ve experienced?"

His emotional post comes just days after he opened up about feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome. In another Instagram message, he confessed to feeling like a "fraud" despite his massive success.

© GC Images Justin Bieber has raised concerns among fans

"People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud," he admitted. "Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky. Like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am… they wouldn’t be saying this."

Justin, who skyrocketed to fame at just 15 after being discovered on YouTube and signing with Usher’s record label, has long been open about his struggles with fame.

© Getty Justin's rep released a statement about his health

His debut single Baby in 2010 launched him into superstardom, and he has since become one of the best-selling artists of all time, with an estimated 150 million records sold worldwide.

But in recent months, speculation over his well-being has intensified, fueled by his disheveled public appearances, concerning social media posts, and images of him smoking from what appeared to be a joint or bong.

Despite the whispers surrounding him, Justin and his wife Hailey, 28, have continued to present a united front.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber

The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues seven months ago, have been stepping out together and appearing on each other’s social media, seemingly brushing off speculation about their marriage.

On March 1, as Justin celebrated his 31st birthday, he shared a series of Instagram photos, including a sweet family moment with Hailey and baby Jack. In another image, Hailey wrapped her arms around him as they sang karaoke together.

Just days later, however, Justin raised eyebrows again when he shared photos of himself smoking while sitting on an e-bike, soundtracked by Cypress Hill’s Hits From the Bong. His appearance in recent outings—often looking hollow-eyed and dressed in oversized, mismatched clothing—has only fueled concern.

© Instagram Photo shared by Justin Bieber on Instagram on his birthday doting on his son Jack with his wife Hailey Bieber

Last month, his representative directly addressed rumors surrounding the singer’s health in a statement to TMZ, denying speculation that he was using hard drugs.

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the rep said, adding that the singer is in "one of the best places in his life." The statement went on to emphasize that Justin is "actively parenting his newborn son" while focusing on making new music.

According to the rep, Justin has had a "very transformative" year, cutting ties with several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him. They dismissed ongoing speculation about his appearance and marriage as "exhausting and pitiful" and criticized the persistence of "negative, salacious, harmful narratives" despite the singer’s efforts to lead a healthier, more focused life.