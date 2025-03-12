Justin Bieber undergoes major transformation amid Hailey Bieber split rumors

Justin Bieber shocked fans with his new appearance amid an outing in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The "Baby" singer sported a clean-shaven face as he stepped out in California, a far cry from his usual scruffy facial hair.

Justin was dressed for the cold in a pair of baggy blue jeans and an oversized pink sweatshirt with the hoodie pulled over his head. He layered the look with a gray zip-up sweater and a large jacket with a fur collar over the top.

He wore reflective sunglasses as he debuted his new baby-faced look, as his wife, Hailey Bieber, made her mark on Paris Fashion Week across the ocean.

The model sat front row at the Schiaparelli and Saint Laurent shows, looking relaxed as she cheered on her pal Bella Hadid.

Their separate appearances come amid rumors of a split between the pair, despite welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

© BACKGRID Justin sported a clean-shaven face amid his wife's absence

Hailey attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March without her husband in tow, sparking further concern for the state of their marriage.

Justin took to Instagram recently to share a cryptic message for his fans, writing, "We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don't] owe anyone anything."

His recent outings have seen the father of one looking increasingly withdrawn, prompting a statement from his representative shutting down any speculation of ill health.

© GC Images The singer has grown out his facial hair in recent months

His rep told TMZ in a statement that the past year had been "very transformative" for Justin, "as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The 31-year-old recently cut ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, and went on a social media unfollowing spree that saw him distance himself from Drake, Diddy, Benny Blanco, longtime mentor Usher, and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.

Justin's rep added that he is "in one of the best places in his life" and that the rumors about his marriage are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

© Getty Justin shot down rumors of ill health in a statement

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the statement read, ending with the message that he is "actively parenting his newborn son" with Hailey.

Hailey and Justin's marriage has been dogged by divorce rumors since they tied the knot in 2018.

The 28-year-old opened up about dealing with the constant speculation in an interview with W magazine, explaining how hurtful the comments on her romance were.

© Getty Images for The Recording A The couple have been married since 2018

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she said.

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," Hailey continued. "I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."