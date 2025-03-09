Justin Bieber shares cryptic message after fans call out bong photo: 'We don't owe anyone anything'

Justin Bieber is no stranger to raising eyebrows with his social media activity.

His latest post is no exception, as he shared a cryptic message about "the gift of life" and having "nothing to prove."

The message comes amid concern from fans over his health, with some wondering about his alleged drug use — which his team has refuted — since they have noticed a change in his appearance.

Over the weekend, Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share his message, which was set to Stevie Wonder's 1976 hit "Sir Duke."

Written in all capital letters, the statement first read: "We have nothing to prove today," and: "Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]."

Justin concluded: "Nothing is owed to us and we don't owe anyone anything," adding a red heart emoji at the end.

In a recent statement to TMZ, Justin's team maintained that he is not doing hard drugs — he did however spark a debate among fans after recently sharing photos of himself ripping a bong — and that the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The outlet was further told that the persistent narrative about Justin's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Shortly after that statement was shared, Justin celebrated his 31st birthday, and he again took to Instagram and shared several photos of the celebrations, featuring his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues, who was born in August of last year.

Among the photos was one of the Rhode founder smiling and hugging her husband from behind as he sang into a microphone, and in the one with Jack, the pair appears holding their newborn up and doting over him.

Justin included more pics cozying up with Haley, plus snaps of their celebratory weekend with friends.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "This makes me so happy. Happy birthday," as others followed suit with: "JACK BLUES!!!!!" and: "Happy birthday, Justin! It's so nice to see you surrounded by people who love you. I can see that you're truly happy. Enjoy your day to the fullest!" as well as: "What a beautiful family."