Hailey Bieber makes rare comment on son as she enjoys star-studded night out

Hailey Bieber’s chic black gown may have exuded all the glamor of a party-ready look, but the skincare mogul made it clear that she was fully in mom mode at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

During an interview on the red carpet with her pal Hannah Berner, Hailey opened up about spending the evening away from her son, Jack Blues Bieber. "As a mother now on the red carpet, how does it change your perspective on all these crazy events, having something to ground you?," asked Hannah.

Hailey responded: "Well you're just thinking about such different things now. I'm going to be inside checking my baby monitor non-stop."

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Styled by Dani Michelle for the occasion, Justin Bieber's wife oozed elegance in a custom black Saint Laurent column gown that featured velvet and sheer panels with a large bow adornment on the ruched bodice. The strapless, floor-length garment was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry as Hailey frosted her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings and two rings crafted from platinum and yellow gold .

Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled Hailey's toasted almond locks into soft waves with a middle parting while the front pieces were tucked neatly behind her ears. Meanwhile, the star's makeup was left natural and radiant by Nina Park with a soft brown eye, a contoured cheek, a pinch of rosy blush, and a nude stained lip.

© Getty Images The Rhode founder looked sensational in Saint Laurent

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, recently renewed their vows in May 2024 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.

Hannah also quizzed Hailey on whether she finds new friends while attending glitzy events. "You attend these parties a lot, are you trying to make new friends in there or is it that you stick with the group?," she asked.

© Instagram The couple share one son

"I like to stick with my friends," responded Hailey.

She continued: "But I am a social butterfly so I start to kind of like run around and fly around and talk to people."

Hannah then proceeded to ask Hailey for posing advice on the red carpet. "I always still get nervous about the way to pose because I obviously want it to look," she said.

"It's very overwhelming."

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

However, this isn't Hailey's first Vanity Fair Oscar Party rodeo as the fashion mogul has graced the carpet for several years now. Hailey missed last year's event due to her pregnancy, but opted for another custom Saint Laurent number back in 2023.

The minimalist black column gown featured long-sleeves and a classic silhouette adorned with gloved sleeves and stylish satin panelling fixed by a dramatic bow on the shoulder. One of the sleeves was spliced to achieve the look of an elegant sash detail.