Justin Bieber makes heartbreaking announcement amid health concerns

Justin Bieber broke his silence on Thursday after months of speculation about the state of his health.

The "Baby" singer took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about the nature of fame, adding that he feels like a "fraud" for all he has achieved.

"People told me my whole life 'wow Justin you deserve that'," his cryptic post began. "And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky; like, damn if they only knew my thoughts."

"How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am...They wouldn't be saying this," he continued.

"I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

The message comes just days after he stepped out without his wife, Hailey Bieber, debuting a clean-shaven face following months of sporting a shaggy beard.

© Instagram Justin shared the heartbreaking message on Thursday

Fans have voiced concern for the 31-year-old following several public appearances that saw Justin looking pale and disheveled.

He was forced to release a statement as the noise grew, with his representative telling TMZ that Justin has had a "very transformative" year and "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The father of one recently cut ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, and went on a social media unfollowing spree that saw him distance himself from Drake, Diddy, Benny Blanco, longtime mentor Usher, and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.

© Getty The singer has sparked concern with his disheveled appearance

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the rep continued, adding that the performer is "in one of the best places in his life."

The statement pointed out that he was "actively parenting his newborn son", Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey in August 2024.

While many fans looked to Hailey for an indication of his welfare, the model seemed nothing but loved up with her husband in recent social media posts.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin welcomed their son in August 2024

She even joined him at a ranch in Idaho for his 31st birthday celebration, along with their son Jack.

In a video posted to Justin's Instagram, Hailey presented him with a birthday cake as his friends sang around them. The duo have also stepped out together for public date nights on multiple occasions, quashing divorce rumors.

The new mom and dad appear to be loving parenthood, and Justin shared that he can't wait to start teaching Jack all about his favorite sport: hockey.

© Getty Images for The Recording A The pair married in 2018

While appearing at the Skate for LA Strong charity ice hockey game on February 23, the LA Kings' media team asked when he would introduce his infant son to the sport.

"As soon as possible," he replied with a smile. The reporter asked if it was too early to get Jack into the game, before Justin responded, "It's never too early."

Ahead of Jack's birth in August, Hailey opened up about her pregnancy journey and how she dealt with the flood of emotions.

"In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me," she told W magazine. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'" she said, referring to her husband. "I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."