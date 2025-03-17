Donny Osmond's shocking confession on stealing his wife from his brother revealed

Donny Osmond has spent his life in the spotlight, but when it comes to love, his heart has always belonged to one woman—his wife of 47 years, Debbie.

The legendary entertainer recently revealed that winning Debbie’s heart wasn’t as simple as love at first sight. In fact, she was originally dating someone else—his own brother.

"She dated my brother, and I stole her from my brother," Donny admitted to FOX. "That’s a true story."

© Getty Images Donny has been married to Debbie Osmond since 1978

Recalling the moment everything changed, Donny shared that he was actually on a double date when he realized Debbie was the one.

"I was dating a girl named Tammy, and my brother Jay took Debbie out. We went to an Elton John concert. When Elton sat down at the piano to sing Your Song, I looked over at my brother’s date and thought, ‘I think I’m going to marry that girl someday.’ And I did."

© Getty Images for Harrah's Donny Osmond (R) kisses his wife Debbie Osmond

Years later, he had the chance to share the story with Elton himself. "I said, ‘You're responsible for my marriage.’ He thought that was kind of funny."

The couple’s history goes back even further than that fateful concert. "I actually met her when she was three," Donny revealed.

© Getty Images for Harrah's (L-R) Entertainer Donny Osmond, his son Josh Osmond, and his wife Debbie Osmond

"So I've literally known her all my life." The meeting took place at an airport in Billings, Montana, where Debbie’s family happened to be waiting for her uncle when Donny and his brothers walked through during a layover. "Her family recognized us from The Andy Williams Show and asked for our autographs. So I met her when she was three and I was five."

That early encounter led to a love story that has lasted nearly five decades. The couple married in 1978 and went on to have five sons: Don, Jeremy, Brandon, Chris, and Josh.

"It’s a lifetime of bliss," Donny said. "She’s an amazing woman and very patient. When you see your husband dancing with other women on Dancing with the Stars, that’s tough, I would imagine, on her. But we have such a great relationship. We were friends before we were married."

© Instagram Meet Donny Osmond's 5 lookalike sons

Donny has spent more than 60 years in show business, and his passion for entertaining shows no signs of slowing down. His residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, which has been extended through November, is a spectacle of nostalgia and innovation.

A standout moment in the show is a duet featuring Donny alongside an AI-generated hologram of his 14-year-old self performing Puppy Love.

To bring the vision to life, Donny worked with Zerospace, the same company behind the Robert Zemeckis film Here, which digitally de-aged Tom Hanks. The process required a base model, and Donny found the perfect candidate—his own grandson, Daxton.

© WireImage Joshua is the youngest son

Daxton, who has already shown an interest in musical theater, was the natural choice. "He has stage presence," Donny said. "So he was the perfect candidate for it. Not just age-wise, but stage presence. And we have a cute little bond. I call him D14. It’s his nickname."

Watching the final product was an emotional experience for the entertainer. "Can you imagine what I feel like looking at myself every night? 53 years ago. It’s incredible," he marveled. "My grandson saw it for the first time last week, and afterward, he looked at me backstage and said, ‘Grandpa, that was incredible.’ He was looking at himself, but it was me."