Meet Donny Osmond's 5 lookalike sons

Donny Osmond has been a fixture in the music industry for decades, but at home, he's a doting father to five sons – all of whom could be his twin.

The legendary entertainer welcomed his boys with his wife of almost 47 years, Debbie Osmond, and has since added a slew of beautiful grandchildren to his brood.

Despite their striking resemblance to their dad, each of Donny's sons has carved out their own unique path in life, whether it be in business, music, or medicine.

Join HELLO! as we delve into the lives of each of his children and discover how they feel about the Osmond legacy.

Don Jr.

© Getty Images Don Jr. works in business marketing

Donny's eldest son, whom he welcomed in July 1979, is named after the singer himself, and looks so much like his namesake with his dark hair and deep brown eyes. The 45-year-old runs a business marketing firm, and shared that he fell into his chosen career after seeing negative articles about his dad in the press.

"I was sick and tired of the media," he told Spectrum in 2016. "I just had a lot of bad experiences. It ate at me. So I decided I'd go into PR and become the spin doctor of all spin doctors."

Don Jr. married his wife Jessica in 2010, and the couple have four kids together. He shared that Donny is a doting grandfather and loves his family more than anything.

"My father puts his family first, and he has unique ways of expressing it — like his orchard where each tree is dedicated to each one of his grandchildren," he told People in 2022. "Next to entertaining, my father's greatest gift is to show love, and he does that in a big way."

Jeremy

© Getty Images Jeremy rebelled against the family in his youth

Jeremy was born in June 1981, and grew up as the most rebellious of Donny's five sons. "I think a lot of the rebellion came from the fact that he was my son – you know, this whole Osmond thing. He couldn't stand the whole Osmond image," Donny told The Guardian in 2001.

"When you are forced to be a certain thing, that's why you want to rebel: 'I don't want to be pigeonholed, I don't want to be just another Mormon Osmond,' you know."

He added that as well as getting multiple piercings and dying his hair vibrant colors, his son left the Mormon church and didn't speak to his family for four years. "But in the end, he realized: 'You know what, I don't need to do this.' He came back. And now he is serving a mission in Italy," the singer revealed.

Jeremy went on to marry his wife Melissa in 2002, and they welcomed three kids together. He now works as a physical therapist.

Brandon

© Twitter Brandon has welcomed four kids with his wife Shelby

Donny's middle child, born in January 1985, works at a design agency and shares a passion for music like his dad; however, he prefers to keep it as a hobby.

He shared that growing up, he never saw the side of Donny that the rest of the world got, and felt that they were two separate people. "There was one moment in my life where Donny Osmond and my dad crossed paths in my house," he told Fox13 in 2022. "And it was really hard for me, because I had separated the two." He then recounted the moment when Michael Jackson called the "Puppy Love" singer to offer condolences after the loss of his father.

"When he was at home, he was wearing Grinch pajamas and [a] floppy shirt," he continued. "And that was my dad. And I loved that man. And I loved the Donny Osmond. But they were two separate people.

"And it was really weird for me because they clashed. Donny Osmond and my dad were now the same person, and it really wrecked me. It really was a hard thing for me to see." Brandon married his wife Shelby in 2008 and went on to have four kids with her.

Christopher

© Instagram Christopher shares a passion for music like his dad

Christopher is perhaps the Osmond son with the most musical talent, after learning piano as a child and becoming a DJ as a teen. Born in December 1990, the 34-year-old has released three singles and shared with Entertainment Weekly in 2023 that he has worked as hard as anyone despite his famous last name.

"I still got to work, I still got to put food on the table just like anybody else," he told the outlet. Christopher appeared on Claim to Fame, and no contestant could guess correctly who his famous relative was. He later shared how lucky he felt to grow up as an Osmond.

"For us, we're very fortunate to have that name. And to have an influence in this world for good," he told Fox13. "But we still have to be super creative."

Christopher married his wife, Alta, in 2017, and the couple share two children.

Joshua

© Instagram Joshua got married amid the pandemic

The Mulan star's youngest son, who was born in February 1998, gained his business degree from Utah Valley University, and embarked on a mission to Rome in 2016.

He went on to marry his childhood friend, Summer, in 2020, in an intimate ceremony at his parents' home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua revealed to Closer Weekly in the same year that their wedding day couldn't have been more perfect, despite setbacks caused by the pandemic.

"It made the whole day more personal and special," he said of their quiet event. "The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we're taking in life."