Amy Robach reveals she was pushed 'to the side' on red carpet in uncomfortable moment with T.J. Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City© WireImage

The couple and former GMA3 co-stars attended the  iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Having spent nearly 30 years working as a news anchor, Amy Robach is no stranger to the spotlight, and as a reporter and anchor, she has been both in front of and behind the camera.

Most recently, she and her partner T.J. Holmes enjoyed a fun night out in front of the camera, as they stepped out on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 17.

However as they recapped their star-studded night later on, the couple shared some of the realities of being famous — but not the biggest star in the room.

WATCH: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' love story

Speaking on their podcast about their latest outing, asked by T.J. how she would describe their red carpet experience, Amy listed off "chaotic" and "overwhelming" and T.J. himself weighed in with "humbling."

"Humbling! You know what I should have led with humbling, yes," Amy then exclaimed, before explaining what really happened behind the scenes.

"So there was a long line of folks waiting to walk the red carpet, and if someone more important comes from behind you, they will literally push you to the side and the more important person comes," she shared, noting: "I totally get that."

T. J. Holmes, Amy Robach at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Amy and T.J. still got some great red carpet photos

She continued: "We were the next ones up and it was like every single who's who of the rap world just right [in]," adding that because of it, they "got pancaked off to the side for twenty minutes."

T.J. then went off to list some of the major stars he would have gladly stepped out of the way for, like Bad Bunny or GloRilla, who he said he would in fact "bow down" to.

Amy Robach was seen with her promise ring on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards © Getty Images
The former GMA anchor raised eyebrows for wearing a ring on that finger, but it's a promise ring

"We get all that, but it was funny how it happened with us," the former Good Morning America anchor added.

T. J. Holmes, Sabine Holmes and Amy Robach attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX© Getty
The couple attended with T.J.'s daughter

More stars in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week were Lady Gaga, Doechii, Mariah Carey, Madison Beer, Tori Spelling, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Ashanti, Nelly, Jenny McCarthy, and Billie Eilish, among others.

TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH STAND AT BOTTOM OF OSCARS RED CARPET© Getty Images
The former co-stars left GMA in 2022

Amy and T.J. went with the latter's daughter Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, who is currently in a relationship with Amy's ex-husband Andrew Shue.

Amy herself is a mom to daughters Ava and Annalise, who she shares with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

