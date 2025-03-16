Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spark reaction with shout-out to former GMA colleague

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes still have a lot of love for their former Good Morning America co-hosts.

The former GMA3 anchors had somewhat of an unceremonious exit from their former network, after their romance was revealed before news that they were in the process of divorcing their respective former spouses.

They subsequently spent a year away from the spotlight, before eventually launching their own podcast in 2023, a platform they have occasionally used to give shout-outs to their former colleagues.

Over the weekend, both Amy and T.J. took to Instagram and shared a sweet nod to none other than Michael Strahan, who remains both their friend and an anchor on GMA.

The couple is in Los Angeles, and after they bumped into Michael's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Amy shared a photo of her and T.J. posing with it, and wrote in her caption: "We love you Stray" alongside a red heart emoji.

T.J. shared a similar photo, and endearingly wrote: "Fans/friends," adding that he and Amy were on a "school skip trip."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and note how much they miss them on GMA, with one writing: "GMA ISN'T THE SAME WITHOUT YOU BOTH!!" as others followed suit with: "Love this! Friends supporting friends!" and: "I still miss you both on ABC!" as well as: "Love the podcast. ABC did not make the right move. You both belong on the network together!!"

Last year, Amy and T.J. opened up about how their relationship with some of their colleagues deteriorated after their departure from ABC. During a live taping of their podcast, a fan asked how their colleagues were at work during the time of their departure.

"When we came back for those two days, we were surrounded with support. My dressing room was full of all of our colleagues," Amy shared, though T.J. then quipped: "Some of it fake, some of it fake, absolutely, some of it was B.S."

Amy then revealed: "Once it was clear that we weren't coming back, I never heard from most people again." Still, despite the call out, T.J. did add: "We get that to a certain degree, right, everybody's trying to hold onto their job," noting: "They don't want to be seen as being an ally of the two people that ABC News doesn't like, and we get it to a certain degree."

"Even we stayed away from some of our former colleagues because we were worried about them," he added, revealing that they had recently had lunch with Michael Strahan, who hosts GMA with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, and that even over a year later, they went out of their way to avoid calling attention to the fact that they were lunching together.

Amy also recalled: "I used to say, it's not like I murdered someone, but I definitely felt like that's how it seemed if you read comments anywhere."