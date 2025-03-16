Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spark reaction with shout-out to former GMA colleague
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

The couple left ABC and GMA3 in 2022

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
19 minutes ago
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes still have a lot of love for their former Good Morning America co-hosts.

The former GMA3 anchors had somewhat of an unceremonious exit from their former network, after their romance was revealed before news that they were in the process of divorcing their respective former spouses.

They subsequently spent a year away from the spotlight, before eventually launching their own podcast in 2023, a platform they have occasionally used to give shout-outs to their former colleagues.

Over the weekend, both Amy and T.J. took to Instagram and shared a sweet nod to none other than Michael Strahan, who remains both their friend and an anchor on GMA.

The couple is in Los Angeles, and after they bumped into Michael's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Amy shared a photo of her and T.J. posing with it, and wrote in her caption: "We love you Stray" alongside a red heart emoji.

T.J. shared a similar photo, and endearingly wrote: "Fans/friends," adding that he and Amy were on a "school skip trip."

Photo shared by Amy Robach alongside T.J. Holmes posing with Michael Strahan's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame© Instagram
Amy and T.J. shouted out Michael

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and note how much they miss them on GMA, with one writing: "GMA ISN'T THE SAME WITHOUT YOU BOTH!!" as others followed suit with: "Love this! Friends supporting friends!" and: "I still miss you both on ABC!" as well as: "Love the podcast. ABC did not make the right move. You both belong on the network together!!"

Last year, Amy and T.J. opened up about how their relationship with some of their colleagues deteriorated after their departure from ABC. During a live taping of their podcast, a fan asked how their colleagues were at work during the time of their departure.

Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH© ABC via Getty Images
The couple left GMA in 2022

"When we came back for those two days, we were surrounded with support. My dressing room was full of all of our colleagues," Amy shared, though T.J. then quipped: "Some of it fake, some of it fake, absolutely, some of it was B.S."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 © Getty Images,
They have been together since fall 2022

Amy then revealed: "Once it was clear that we weren't coming back, I never heard from most people again." Still, despite the call out, T.J. did add: "We get that to a certain degree, right, everybody's trying to hold onto their job," noting: "They don't want to be seen as being an ally of the two people that ABC News doesn't like, and we get it to a certain degree."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City© Getty
Amy and T.J. reportedly bonded and fell in love over their love of running

"Even we stayed away from some of our former colleagues because we were worried about them," he added, revealing that they had recently had lunch with Michael Strahan, who hosts GMA with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, and that even over a year later, they went out of their way to avoid calling attention to the fact that they were lunching together.

Amy also recalled: "I used to say, it's not like I murdered someone, but I definitely felt like that's how it seemed if you read comments anywhere."

