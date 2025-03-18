Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amy Robach's story behind her rumored engagement ring in her own words
Subscribe
Amy Robach's story behind her rumored engagement ring in her own words
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on the red carpet © Getty Images

Amy Robach's story behind her rumored engagement ring in her own words 

The podcast host is dating former co-star T.J. Holmes 

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Amy Robach has made headlines after stepping out to attend the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday night in LA, accompanied by her boyfriend T.J. Holmes

The star turned heads in an off-the-shoulder blue dress, but it was a certain ring that really got fans talking. The TV star was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumors once again. 

However, the mom-of-two recently opened up about her ring, which is fact an "oura ring," and something that T.J. owns too. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' love story

Talking to People, she explained that the rings were a "promise" and said: "The truth is, my mom even asked me, because we wear our oura rings, she thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her. And we're wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, 'Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.'" 

Amy Robach was seen with her promise ring on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards © Getty Images
Amy Robach was seen with her promise ring on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The pair have made headlines on several occasions concerning marriage and engagement rumors, which began swirling in 2024 when T.J. was pictured with a band on his wedding finger during a red carpet appearance. 

On their popular podcast, Amy & T.J., back in December, they opened up about the topic of proposals over the holiday season. T.J. stated that he wasn't a huge fan of a proposal "now being shared with something else" when it came to popping the question on holidays, and Amy also added: "I'm not a fan of that." 

Amy and T.J. have been seen wearing aura rings on a number of occasions © Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Amy and T.J. have been seen wearing oura rings on a number of occasions

The pair also discussed the nuances of people who make their proposals a family affair by involving everyone while they're together for special occasions, although put their foot down on those considering proposing while already at another wedding. 

"That's hijacking the moment!" Amy defiantly said, which T.J. found hilarious. The mom-of-two further confirmed that a proposal on Christmas day "wouldn't be what I would want, but I can see why it makes sense." 

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 © Getty Images,
Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

T.J. admitted that he would be "hesitant" to do it, calling it "too much in one day," with the couple ultimately signing off on the common consensus (also involving their producers) that a proposal during Christmas was out of the question. 

Amy and T.J. are happier than ever, and recently on Amy's birthday, her boyfriend paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media. T.J. posted a selection of pictures of the star taken on various vacations, celebrations and red carpet events, as well as during their marathon training. 

TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH STAND AT BOTTOM OF OSCARS RED CARPET© ABC via Getty Images
Amy and T.J. were best friends before they began dating

He wrote: "The secret is to find someone to stay young with.” Happy birthday to the always youthfully exuberant Robes." Amy teased back in the comments: "Or to find someone who'll you'll always be younger than." 

The couple also get on well with each other's children. Amy is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annalise, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. 

amy robach tj holmes with daughters annalise and sabine red carpet debut© Getty Images
Amy and T.J. made their red carpet debut with their children in December

T.J. is dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, who he shares with first wife Amy Ferson, as well as Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. 

And in a full circle moment, Amy and T.J.'s exes - Andrew Shue and Marilee - have since become a couple themselves. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More