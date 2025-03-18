Amy Robach's story behind her rumored engagement ring in her own words 

Amy Robach has made headlines after stepping out to attend the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday night in LA, accompanied by her boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

The star turned heads in an off-the-shoulder blue dress, but it was a certain ring that really got fans talking. The TV star was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumors once again.

However, the mom-of-two recently opened up about her ring, which is fact an "oura ring," and something that T.J. owns too.

Talking to People, she explained that the rings were a "promise" and said: "The truth is, my mom even asked me, because we wear our oura rings, she thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her. And we're wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, 'Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.'"

© Getty Images Amy Robach was seen with her promise ring on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The pair have made headlines on several occasions concerning marriage and engagement rumors, which began swirling in 2024 when T.J. was pictured with a band on his wedding finger during a red carpet appearance.

On their popular podcast, Amy & T.J., back in December, they opened up about the topic of proposals over the holiday season. T.J. stated that he wasn't a huge fan of a proposal "now being shared with something else" when it came to popping the question on holidays, and Amy also added: "I'm not a fan of that."

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Amy and T.J. have been seen wearing oura rings on a number of occasions

The pair also discussed the nuances of people who make their proposals a family affair by involving everyone while they're together for special occasions, although put their foot down on those considering proposing while already at another wedding.

"That's hijacking the moment!" Amy defiantly said, which T.J. found hilarious. The mom-of-two further confirmed that a proposal on Christmas day "wouldn't be what I would want, but I can see why it makes sense."

© Getty Images, Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

T.J. admitted that he would be "hesitant" to do it, calling it "too much in one day," with the couple ultimately signing off on the common consensus (also involving their producers) that a proposal during Christmas was out of the question.

Amy and T.J. are happier than ever, and recently on Amy's birthday, her boyfriend paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media. T.J. posted a selection of pictures of the star taken on various vacations, celebrations and red carpet events, as well as during their marathon training.

© ABC via Getty Images Amy and T.J. were best friends before they began dating

He wrote: "The secret is to find someone to stay young with.” Happy birthday to the always youthfully exuberant Robes." Amy teased back in the comments: "Or to find someone who'll you'll always be younger than."

The couple also get on well with each other's children. Amy is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annalise, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. made their red carpet debut with their children in December

T.J. is dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, who he shares with first wife Amy Ferson, as well as Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

And in a full circle moment, Amy and T.J.'s exes - Andrew Shue and Marilee - have since become a couple themselves.