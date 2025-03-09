Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal they're taking their romance to the next level: 'The biggest surprise'

More than two years into their romance, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are looking to finally settle down, and shared some insight into their lives as a cohabiting couple.

The couple spoke with People about living together, revealing back in September on their podcast that they had moved in together after Amy's apartment had developed a roach infestation.

Since then, they've settled into their new routine at T.J.'s apartment and are also discussing wedding plans, cluing the publication into the next phase of their romance.

"We're in family mode," Amy says of living together, to which T.J. added: "We just know each other so well for so long. We've been best friends for so long. We spend so much time together. I don't think there was a surprise of any kind."

However, one thing she didn't expect? He loves sleeping with the TV on at all times. "I did not know that," Amy revealed. "How would I know that if we were just friends? So, that was the biggest surprise that I have now gotten used to. I've moved over from white noise to television."

"We call it murder in the morning," T.J. joked, specifically citing their love for the true crime show Snapped. "In the morning, we like true-crime shows, and Snapped is our absolute favorite because it's about women committing murder. I don't know why I like that show."

© Instagram Amy and T.J. have now been together for over two and a half years

"And you sleep so soundly next to me!" Amy fired back, with T.J. quipping: "Like a good lullaby at night." Amy concluded: "We're strange. We're not like the others."

When it came to their wedding, though, while they hadn't set a date or figured out any other details, Amy did "promise" it was coming, although not as soon as her mother would hope for it to be.

© Getty Images The couple discussed the prospect of tying the knot down the line

"The truth is, my mom even asked me, because we wear our Oura Rings, she thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her. And we're wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, 'Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case!'"

The couple have been together since mid-2022, with their romance coming to light in November after pictures of them together surfaced. At the time, both were already in the midst of separations from their respective former spouses, although that was not public knowledge then.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. have lived together since late 2024

"I was pissed, I was nervous," T.J. said on his podcast with Amy on the anniversary of its launch date, which has helped them be more public and candid about their relationship than ever before.

"That became fear later. But it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, in our success, in our joy, in our happiness."

© Instagram "We just know each other so well for so long. We've been best friends for so long."

"And I do believe, looking back, we have had plenty of tough days in between, and we still will have plenty of tough days going forward," Amy reassuringly added. "But it's what you learn along the way about what you're made of and how you get through these things, how we get through it together."