Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share emotional reaction to huge change for GMA family

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were rocked by the news of mass layoffs at ABC News and GMA3, the program that they left in 2023 after several years on the air.

The couple took to their podcast, iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J., to share their sadness at the shocking news that over 200 people had lost their jobs following Disney's restructuring.

GMA3 now comes under the wing of Good Morning America, meaning that the staff of their former show have been let go.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' love story

"That entire staff are folks who were with you from the very beginning, with me from the very beginning when we started off that show, and they're all gone now," said T.J.

"I'm going to try not to get emotional," Amy added while tearing up.

"I felt so sad for all of those people who have worked so hard on that show, and I just felt so frustrated that things happened the way they happened because they did not happen the way we wanted them to happen, or in any way that we would have chosen for them to happen."

© Getty Images The couple were devastated for their former colleagues

"And I have not been able to talk about not being a part of that show with anyone who I love personally without getting weepy," she shared.

"That's how much we loved that show. So it's been really hard to see what's happened to it."

T.J. explained how difficult it was to see their former colleagues let go after witnessing their tireless work over the years.

© Getty Images, Amy and T.J. revealed that they had not watched GMA3 since stepping down

"Anybody that loses a job your heart goes out to. But these are folks that we saw day in, day out grind, not get attention. We were the little engine that could."

Amy and T.J. stepped down from GMA3 in January 2023 after news of their affair became public. The pair revealed that they had not watched an episode of the show since, as it had become too painful.

"It wasn't because we were saying, ah, I forget them; no, we loved it so much. We were so passionate about it that I actually couldn't stomach to watch it because it was too hard, because it would have been too painful for me to have watched," Amy said.

© Instagram Amy explained that she would've remained on the show for another 20 years if she could

"It's a sadness about what could have been and something we were proud of," her partner added.

"We were always rooting from a distance for that show. So to hear now and again the show is going to continue, but everybody associated with it has been let go…That show doesn't exist the way we saw it, the way we started it, the way we left it."

The duo revealed that they would never have left the show if it were up to them, and could've continued for "the next 20 years."

The pair's romance went public in January 2023

"At that point, this was the dream job. We get to do news, a little entertainment, a little inspiration," T.J. said.

"It was the perfect show and you're getting to do it at the time with my best friend. This was a show we did not want to leave."