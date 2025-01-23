Hoda Kotb shocks fans with surprise reunion with Today stars Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb may have left the Today studio for good on January 10, but it seems that she can't give up her old colleagues, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

The friends reunited for a sweet lunch together less than two weeks after Hoda exited the morning show, with the 60-year-old posting a photo of the powerhouse trio who were evidently delighted to be back together again.

"I love Wednesdays!!" Hoda captioned the photo. “@savannahguthrie @jennabhager. Also remember when you had that big goodbye party and now I am like……HIIIIIIIIIIII!"

Savannah reshared the photo, simply writing "reunion" alongside it. Jenna also shared the snap, writing, "Love these babes".

Hoda left the Today show after working at NBC Studios for over 17 years.

The veteran host announced her departure in September 2024, revealing that she wanted to spend more time with her young daughters.

© Instagram Hoda, Jenna and Savannah reunited for a girls lunch

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she said at the time.

"I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

She continued: "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she said. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda exited the show on January 10

Hoda is a proud parent to Haley, seven, and Hope, four; she shares her daughters with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The former anchor handed over the hosting reins for Today's first and second hour to Craig Melvin, who received a sweet message from Hoda upon filling her role.

"I'm moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand. The adventures are endless...the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year," Hoda's poem began.

© Bravo Craig Melvin has since stepped in to fill Hoda's role on the Today show

"From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, Your fans are so eager, they're watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!" she concluded.

The journalist will now set her sights on the wellness industry, and plans to launch an app that includes podcasts on the topic as well as retreats and group activities.

However, she won't leave Today behind forever; Hoda told People she plans to return to the studio for the occasional guest appearance.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I She revealed that she was leaving the show to spend more time with her daughters

"It'll involve doing some specials, doing the podcast and doing maybe the Olympics, stuff like that. It'll be like those kinds of things," she explained.

"So it'll be specials and all those things. And I think every month or so, I'll come back on the Today show and do a little something in this space, which I think will be fun."