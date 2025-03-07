Craig Melvin's wife revealed as new host on Today and his reaction is priceless

Craig Melvin was "nervous" following a host switch up on Friday's installment on The Today Show as he was joined by none other than his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.

The former Fox Sports reporter stepped in for Dylan Dreyer on the episode, joining regular hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin to discuss the hottest headlines.

However, the 47-year-old's husband was apprehensive about sharing the spotlight with the mother of his two kids. Opening up the third hour of the show, Lindsay gushed: "It's so great to be here."

An unsure Craig responded: "Is it great?."

Lindsay clapped back at her husband and asked: "Why do you say that."

© NBC Lindsay Czarniak joined Craig Melvin and Al Roker on Today

Today's meteorologist Al then chimed in on the conversation and shared what had occurred moments before the cameras began rolling. "Just before we started Craig looked over at Lindsay and said 'have you read your script', like she's not a professional," revealed Al.

The mother-of-two explained how her husband was cautious of her sharing the screen with him. "He's very nervous about me taking things off the rails," she said.

Lindsay went on to share a few behind the scenes secrets as she described her morning in the makeup chair. "I just have to say I was in makeup and they brought out these contraptions that both of you guys use with their names on it.

© Getty Images The couple have previously shared the screen together

"The face roller, it's freezing as it was in the freezer."

Having become accustomed to the morning ritual, Craig added: "It helps with de-puffiness."

Amazed by the "contraption", Lindsay shared that the experience was "incredible" before Craig hilariously thanked his wife for telling America what his best kept beauty secret is.

© Getty Images Craig Melvin with wife Lindsay Czarniak and kids Delano and Sybil

Lindsay herself is an Emmy-winning broadcaster and has covered the likes of Fox Sports and ESPN. The anchor also has her own podcast titled The Artist and the Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak.

The couple met while both working at NBC Washington, with Craig enlisted as a news anchor in 2008 and Linday boasting the title of sports anchor. The star-studded pair tied the knot in 2011 before welcoming their son, Delano, in 2014, and their daughter, Sybil, in 2016.

Craig has been open about parenthood in the past and even published a children's book last year titled I'm Proud of You.

The NBC anchor spoke to Garden & Gun about the venture. "I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I'm capable of having until I had my own children. I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It's a love letter to fatherhood," he said.