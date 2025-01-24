Savannah Guthrie is left feeling defeated after tense moment on The Today Show

It isn't just the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders that have garnered a strong rivalry. Competition heated up in Studio 1A on Friday as co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin battled it out in the ultimate cook off ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated NFL match.

Savannah dished up her signature Philadelphia cheesesteaks in a pretzel blanket, while Craig opted for a classic DC white chicken chilli. Co-stars Al Roker and Carson Daly formed the judging panel and concluded that Craig's dish took the win.

The 53-year-old anchor shared each step of the cooking process with Carson before she asked him the famous Philadelphia question, "Are you with or without onions?."

Carson replied that he is "with onions" before asking Savannah whether her Philadelphian-born husband, Michael Feldman, enjoys onions in the tasty dish. "He's with, we're with in our family," replied Savannah.

© Instagram The co-stars battled it out in the kitchen

Upon announcing the winner, Craig praised Savannah's appetizer but stressed that they "don't do the everyone gets a trophy" and they have "a clear winner".

Craig said: "Savannah, this was a delicious play on the Philadelphia speciality, especially the pretzel vibe to it. The cheesesteak gets a little lost in the dough, the salt on top adds a lot of flavor. We enjoyed it."

Meanwhile Al shared his opinion on Craig's speciality. He said: "The chill, I was a little skeptical at first, but it built. It builds flavours on flavors, layer of layer. "

© Instagram Savannah shocked viewers as she squirted cheese sauce into her mouth

Carson then went on to announce the winner: "Both were solid, but the judges have come together and we agreed the winner is chilli."

Savannah then sent fans wild as she immediately squirted cheese sauce into her mouth in disappointment. The NBC anchor's co-stars burst into laughter, as Al hilariously responded: "Last time you did that you were in law school."

Craig and Savannah took to their Instagram to share a snap of the challenge, with fans flocking to the comments to share how much they enjoyed the food segment. One follower penned: "Sooo much fun!! You guys are great."

Another fan wrote: "Go Craig & Commanders!"

© NBC The hosts bid farewell to Hoda

For the cook off, Savannah donned a green Eagles knitted hat along with a tailored black blazer layered over a grey sweater. However, Craig opted for a red Commander's jersey over his crispy white shirt and suave tie.

It seems viewers are indulging in the camaraderie between Savannah and her new co-host. Craig took over from Hoda Kotb on the Today Show after the fan-favorite bid farewell to the program last week following her almost two-decade-long career with NBC.