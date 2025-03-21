Julia Robert's special premiere moment with Notting Hill's Tim McInnerny - exclusive

He recently became a firm Hollywood favourite after starring alongside Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.

Indeed, British actor Tim McInnerny, who played a corrupt Roman senator in Sir Ridley Scott’s epic, has given memorable performances throughout his long career.

© Getty Tim McInnerny is known for his roles in TV, film and theatre

Notable moments include playing Leo Woodall’s on-screen father in Netflix hit One Day and Lord Percy in Blackadder, in addition to performing in music videos alongside Claudia Schiffer and Kate Bush.

However, he tells HELLO! that his career highlights include a moment he will never forget: the time that Julia Roberts spent chatting to his mother at the premiere of Notting Hill, in which he also appeared.

And, 26 years later, he still doesn’t know what they discussed. “My mum refused to talk about it,” he laughs.

© Getty Julia Roberts was fond of Tim's mother

Here, the star, 68, who is married to costume designer Annie Gosney, tells us about working with a series of A-listers – and why Simon Pegg should watch out…

Tim, what was it like to co-star with Julia Roberts in Notting Hill?

“It was a joy from beginning to end – and she was fabulous. At the afterparty following the London premiere, she said: ‘Have you got anybody with you this evening?’ I said: ‘Yes – my sister, my brother-in-law, a couple of friends and my mum.’

“She said: ‘Your mum? I want to meet her.’ I took her over to meet my mum and Julia said to me: ‘Okay, you can go now.’ She spoke to her for 25 minutes.”

You featured in the videos for Kate Bush’s This Woman’s Work and Westlife’s Uptown Girl, the latter alongside Claudia Schiffer…

“Uptown Girl was extraordinary. I don’t remember a great deal, apart from spending the day sitting next to Claudia Schiffer, which wasn’t the end of the world.

“The three days I spent with Kate were amazing. My agent rang me, saying: ‘Kate Bush wants you to be in her next pop video, but the money’s not very good.’ I said: ‘I’ll pay her whatever she wants.’

“Kate directed it and drew the storyboards, which she signed and gave to me. I’ve still got those on the wall.”

© Getty Images Tim McInnerny and his wife Annie Gosney

You support the charity Talitha Arts, which provides arts workshops for those who have experienced trauma, abuse and homelessness. Why is it important to you?

“Rather than just giving people money, it gives a means to being creative and artistic. It improves people’s mental outlook immeasurably, from those suffering from dementia in care homes to others who’ve been subjected to domestic violence.

“It’s a remarkable organisation. The Big Give’s Arts for Impact campaign [which aims to raise £2.5m to support 285 arts charities] is important for all charities, but particularly for small ones like Talitha Arts.”

Tell us what’s coming up for you next…

“I’m about to do a horror film called Spider Island, so that gives a clue.”

All donations to the Arts for Impact campaign, which runs until 25 March, will be doubled through Big Give. Visit thebiggive.org.uk.

