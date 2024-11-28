Michelle Obama to Julia Roberts – how the A-List is celebrating Thanksgiving

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "spending Thanksgiving with friends, who are like family," a source told HELLO!

Meghan is looking forward to teaching their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "some of the American Thanksgiving traditions".

The source added: "Meghan loves cooking and being in the kitchen, hosting and entertaining. The kids are old enough now where she can include them and teach them some of the American Thanksgiving traditions that she grew up with. And she loves teaching Harry as well.

"She is also focused on the meaning behind the holiday and giving thanks for all the blessings in their lives. It's important to make sure the kids understand that. They will enjoy the long weekend and having time together without distractions."