Michelle Obama to Julia Roberts – how the A-List is celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is finally upon us which means many families are coming together to celebrate with their loved ones.
Many famous faces also retreat home for the holiday to enjoy the festivities away from prying eyes, but some celebrities have shared a peek inside their family celebrations.
From Michelle Obama and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Martha Stewart and Sofia Vergara – see how celebrities are spending their Thanksgiving below…
Michelle Obama
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama is spending Thanksgiving with her family, including their adorable pet pooch, a Portuguese water dog named Sunny.
Michelle shared a photo of Sunny on Instagram wearing a bin around her neck that read, "Happy turkey day!" alongside the message: "From our family (and Sunny!) to yours, wishing you all a happy Thanksgiving!"
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "spending Thanksgiving with friends, who are like family," a source told HELLO!
Meghan is looking forward to teaching their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "some of the American Thanksgiving traditions".
The source added: "Meghan loves cooking and being in the kitchen, hosting and entertaining. The kids are old enough now where she can include them and teach them some of the American Thanksgiving traditions that she grew up with. And she loves teaching Harry as well.
"She is also focused on the meaning behind the holiday and giving thanks for all the blessings in their lives. It's important to make sure the kids understand that. They will enjoy the long weekend and having time together without distractions."
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts has double reason to celebrate as not only is it Thanksgiving, but it's also her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 20th birthday.
The "Pretty Woman" actress doesn't often post on social media but no doubt the twins have returned home from college to celebrate with their parents and younger brother Henry, 18.
Angelina Jolie
Mom-of-six Angelina Jolie will no doubt have a full house for Thanksgiving and be joined by her children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, who were spotted doing some last-minute grocery shopping in LA on Tuesday.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes may tackle the Thanksgiving feast after reuniting with her daughter, Suri, who has returned to New York from Carnegie Mellon University, a private university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the holidays.
The Dawson's Creek alum has shared her passion for cooking in the past, telling People: "I do like to cook. In this business, you have months where you're super busy, then you have months where you're not. It's not a consistent thing. So whenever I have time to dedicate to making a really nice meal, I really take it."
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara is spending Thanksgiving with her family, including her mom Margarita Vergara and son Manolo Vergara, at her luxury vacation home dubbed Casa Chipi Chipi.
Sharing a breathtaking aerial shot of her beachfront retreat, Sofia penned on Instagram: "Happy thanksgiving (turkey emoji) from Casa Chipichipi!!!"
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart had a very busy start to her Thanksgiving as she spent two days baking 35 pies, including chocolate pecan, brown butter maple rum pecan, pumpkin phyllo, apple crumb, and cranberry.
Sharing a mouthwatering photo of her delicious-looking baked good, Martha wrote on Instagram: "100 eggs, 14 pounds pecan halves, eleven jars Karo syrup, 25 pounds heckers flour, thirty pounds plugra butter, six cups maple syrup, 60 ounces pumpkin puree, 18 cups fres cranberries, etc.
"I used three big ovens which are a mess now because I stupidly forgot to place cookie sheets under some of the pies which bubbled and oozed everywhere -the pies are delicious!"
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will reunite with their three children, Joaquin, Lola, and Michael at their Upper East Side home.
Kelly joked that she was "canceling Thanksgiving" after listening to her husband's awful Thanksgiving-related jokes on Live on Wednesday. However, she has since taken to Instagram to share some photos of their festive Thanksgiving décor and cozy fireplace.
Robin Roberts
GMA's Robin Roberts announced she would not be surrounded by all of her loved ones this year, as she and her wife, Amber Laign, would be celebrating alone.
The only family member coming along for the ride is their pet pooch Lil Man.
"Normally, we have a big family gathering, but this year Amber and I are spending Thanksgiving just the two of us," she said on GMA as the hosts discussed their traditions.
And they won't be tucked away in their Connecticut home either. They'll be "in Key West…It's our happy place," Robin confirmed. "I'm looking forward to reflecting on our blessings in a peaceful setting."