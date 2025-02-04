Julia Roberts' famous niece is the spitting image of her aunt following major hair transformation

Julia Roberts has long been synonymous with being Hollywood's redhead bombshell, but now it seems her niece and fellow starlet, Emma Roberts, is aiming to claim that title for herself.

The American Horror Story star debuted her "sunrise red" shade over the weekend as she switched up her iconic blonde locks. This isn't the first time Emma has sported the bold hue – the star opted for auburn roots for a few months back in 2017.

Emma Roberts is the spitting image of her aunt Julia The actress opted for a new hair shade dubbed “sunset red”

Emma took to Instagram to reveal the transformation through a carousel of stunning selfies. The 33-year-old let her ginger tresses do all the talking as she donned a simple long-sleeved black top and opted for natural makeup with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy stained lip. Emma captioned the post: "SUNRISE RED.”

The star's chest-length hair was styled into glossy soft waves with a side parting courtesy of hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California.

© Instagram The bold shade has been named "sunrise red"

The coveted warm color blends hues of auburn, ginger, and red with subtle highlights to offer the ultimate sunrise pigment. Discussing the transformation with Allure, Nikki Lee said: “I created this shade for Emma as she needed to go red for an upcoming role. This multi-reflective tone is perfect on Emma in so many ways. It makes her eyes pop and is stunning on her skin tone."

The colorist used Wella Illumina Permanent Hair Color and then Wella Color Touch throughout the mids and ends to ensure a balanced tone. She continued: "Riawna and I added in Great Lengths hair extensions for volume and length. Riawna cut her ends with wispy layers so her hair felt light and free. We love this look on Emma—it’s giving a very modern take on Julia Roberts's hair in the '90s."

© Instagram Emma opted for a wispy cut

Emma's followers were quick to flock to the comment section as they noticed the uncanny resemblance between the actress and her famous aunt. One fan wrote: "Yup totally giving Pretty Woman vibes."

Another user penned: "Level Aunt Julia unlocked."

© Getty Images Julia Roberts is known for her auburn locks

On Monday, Emma posted a behind-the-scenes video of her hair transformation. The montage began with the actress standing in front of the camera to say goodbye to her chest-length blonde tresses. In a dramatic before-and-after, Emma revealed her wispy warm locks that radiated Pretty Woman energy.

According to Variety, Emma is set to fly to Saudi Arabia to shoot her new movie Fourth Wall at the AIUIa Studios.