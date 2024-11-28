Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities reuniting with their children this Thanksgiving — from Katie Holmes and Jennifer Garner to Kelly Ripa
Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes and Kelly Ripa will all reunite with their kids this Thanksgiving

Jennifer Garner and Julia Roberts are some of the many stars reuniting with their children this Thanksgiving

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Thanksgiving is a time to bring the family together, whether you've had to travel across the country to head back to your hometown, or you have cousins coming in from across the state. It's about sitting round the table and splitting a slice of pumpkin pie with your loved ones. After all, the number one thing to be thankful for is family.

WATCH: Celebrity Moms Whose Kids Are Graduating In 2024

This isn't different for celebrities, especially those who have seen their beloved children leave the nest for greener pastures. Now is the perfect time for the stars to see their sons and daughters, whether they've headed off to college or they're entering the world of work.

Here, HELLO! have compiled what will likely be some of the more emotional reunions over the holidays for the stars, from Katie Holmes and Suri reuniting, to Brooke Shields seeing Grier and Rowan.

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes© TikTok/Getty

Katie Holmes

It'll be a very special Thanksgiving for Katie Holmes, who is set to reunite with daughter Suri for the holidays. The teenager headed off to college earlier this year, reportedly attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. It may be far from New York, where she grew up with a close bond to her mom, but that hasn't stopped the mother-daughter duo from seeing each other since term started a couple months ago.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their children Michael and Lola

Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are set to have a major family reunion, as Joaquin, Michael and Lola return to the nest. Lola spends a lot of time across the pond in London, England, where she lives with her boyfriend Cassius. Meanwhile, Joaquin studies at the University of Michigan.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck © Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Garner

Earlier this year, Jennifer Garner said a tearful farewell to her daughter Violet, who is reportedly studying at Yale University. But the freshman student hasn't been completely without family since starting at the Ivy League college, as former stepmom Jennifer Lopez's sister paid her a campus visit, indicating there's no bad blood between Violet and the singer.

Julia, Danny and their three children© Instagram

Julia Roberts

For the Pretty Woman star, this Thanksgiving will be particularly emotional as Phinnaeus and Hazel return from college. The twins recently celebrated a milestone birthday, turning 20 years old. Julia previously said of their college experience that she "immediately" made supporting their schools her "entire life."

Grier wears her mother's wedding dress on her graduation day© Instagram

Brooke Shields

Since her youngest daughter Grier headed off to college, Brooke Shields has spoken openly about her empty nester experience. No doubt she'll be ecstatic to have both Rowan and Grier back from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images

Ali Wentworth

Another vocal mom about her empty nest life, Ali Wentworth will be happy to see her daughters Elliott and Harper as they return from their respective colleges, Brown and Vanderbilt. George Stephanopoulos will also be over the moon to see his kids again.

