Celebrities reuniting with their children this Thanksgiving — from Katie Holmes and Jennifer Garner to Kelly Ripa

Thanksgiving is a time to bring the family together, whether you've had to travel across the country to head back to your hometown, or you have cousins coming in from across the state. It's about sitting round the table and splitting a slice of pumpkin pie with your loved ones. After all, the number one thing to be thankful for is family.

This isn't different for celebrities, especially those who have seen their beloved children leave the nest for greener pastures. Now is the perfect time for the stars to see their sons and daughters, whether they've headed off to college or they're entering the world of work.

Here, HELLO! have compiled what will likely be some of the more emotional reunions over the holidays for the stars, from Katie Holmes and Suri reuniting, to Brooke Shields seeing Grier and Rowan.

© TikTok/Getty Katie Holmes It'll be a very special Thanksgiving for Katie Holmes, who is set to reunite with daughter Suri for the holidays. The teenager headed off to college earlier this year, reportedly attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. It may be far from New York, where she grew up with a close bond to her mom, but that hasn't stopped the mother-daughter duo from seeing each other since term started a couple months ago.



© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner Earlier this year, Jennifer Garner said a tearful farewell to her daughter Violet, who is reportedly studying at Yale University. But the freshman student hasn't been completely without family since starting at the Ivy League college, as former stepmom Jennifer Lopez's sister paid her a campus visit, indicating there's no bad blood between Violet and the singer.

© Instagram Julia Roberts For the Pretty Woman star, this Thanksgiving will be particularly emotional as Phinnaeus and Hazel return from college. The twins recently celebrated a milestone birthday, turning 20 years old. Julia previously said of their college experience that she "immediately" made supporting their schools her "entire life."



© Instagram Brooke Shields Since her youngest daughter Grier headed off to college, Brooke Shields has spoken openly about her empty nester experience. No doubt she'll be ecstatic to have both Rowan and Grier back from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.