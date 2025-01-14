Julia Roberts issues strong three-word response to looters amid LA wildfires

Julia Roberts had a very strong three-worded response to looters who are ransacking multi-million-dollar homes that have been evacuated during the devastating LA wildfires.

On Monday, nine people were charged with looting in areas destroyed by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Deadly fires burn throughout Los Angeles County

"Let me be clear: If you exploit this tragedy to prey on victims of these deadly fires, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Julia appeared to agree with the stance taken against the opportunists and took to Instagram to share her feelings on the matter.

"F.U. looters," she candidly wrote alongside a supportive message that raised awareness of the SoCal Fire Fund.

She penned: "@caafoundation alongside @coreresponse @eifoundation @lausd are launching SoCal Fire Fund to assist in providing Immediate and Long Term support for all those impacted by these current fires. There is so much healing and help needed. We will get through this."

© Instagram Julia Roberts said 'F.U.' to looters

At least 24 people have died, and dozens are still missing since the fires broke out on January 7 in the affluent Pacific Palisades area.

Thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed, including the family homes of the likes of Tina Knowles, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Anthony Hopkins.

A new blaze, the Auto Fire, broke out on Monday in Ventura County and has scorched about 56 acres, but firefighters have successfully halted its forward progress, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

© Getty Images The Palisades Fire began on January 7

As of Sunday, January 12, three fires were ripping through LA. According to Cal Fire, the fire is more than 20,000 acres and is 11% contained.

The Eaton fire has grown to more than 14,000 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena, while the Kenneth fire destroyed 960 acres near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Sunset fire — reported to have been caused by an arsonist — has been contained but not before it could burn 60 acres.

© Getty Images Thousands of homes have been destroyed

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the Hurst fire which ravaged 855 acres in the area around Sylmar and is now about 80% contained according to Today.

The fire burning in the Pacific Palisades has become the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.

According to weather forecasters, the historic Santa Ana winds, which caused the fire to grow "rapidly and explosively" last week, will continue to influence weather conditions until Wednesday evening.

© Getty Images Firefighters have been battling to contain the blazes

Due to the destruction caused by the blazes, several celebrities have pledged aid money to help repair the beloved city of Los Angeles.

Beyonce revealed on Monday that her charitable foundation BeyGOOD, "is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars".

HELLO! can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made donations to relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation and have opened their home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan have made a donation to relief efforts

Jamie Lee Curtis pledged to donate $1 million to wildfire relief along with her husband, fellow actor Christopher Guest, and Paris Hilton launched an emergency fund through her organization, 11:11 Media Impact.

The Simple Life star has donated an initial sum of $100,000 but has said she will match additional donations.