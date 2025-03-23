Blue Bloods, Law & Order actor sentenced to 25 years in prison for revenge murder — details

A Law & Order: SVU actor is going from film sets to prison.

Isaiah Stokes, whose film credits include the Mariska Hargitay led procedural as well as Boardwalk Empire, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The sentencing followed a conviction earlier this year, when he was found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Tyrone Jones.

During a two-week trial, prosecutors said the actor had sought revenge against the victim since October 2020, when the victim kicked him out of his birthday party during an altercation at a Queens club.

In a press release, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz shared: "Justice has now been served for the premeditated murder perpetrated by this defendant, and he will now spend 25 years to life in prison as a direct consequence of his criminal actions."

Isaiah was also accused of placing a GPS tracker underneath Tyrone's car in late January 2021, and used it to plan the murder.

Then on the afternoon of February 7, Isaiah was sitting in a parked SUV, a rental, nearby just before the murder, then got out of the car and walked around the area for around 15 minutes before pulling out his gun and firing 11 times at Tyrone's car, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the D.A.'s office, Isaiah subsequently drove back to his apartment in Queens' Rego Park neighborhood, and later that afternoon, returned the SUV to a rental location in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Per IMDb, Isaiah was born in Queens, New York City and was raised in the South Jamaica neighborhood of Rochdale Village, and started his acting career in 1998.

More acting credits of his include Blue Bloods, The Americans, and his last one, an episode of Power, in 2019.

He also recorded and performed music under the name I$AIAH.

The D.A.'s statement further read: "Isaiah Stokes, embarrassed and upset that he was thrown out of a birthday party in October 2020, sought revenge on Tyrone Jones. Months later, the defendant attached a GPS tracking device to his victim's vehicle and stalked Jones for more than a week. Stokes tracked Jones down to Linden Boulevard and fired 11 times into Jones' vehicle, striking the man in his head and chest."