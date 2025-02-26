Where are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's two kids now?

It's been nearly a year since the death of O.J. Simpson at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer in Las Vegas.

At the time of his death, he had maintained some sort of relationship with all four of his surviving children, most notably his two children with late wife Nicole Brown.

During their time together, the couple welcomed daughter Sydney Brooke Simpson in 1985 and son Justin Ryan Simpson in 1988 before their divorce in 1992 and Nicole's murder in 1994.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Other stars who died in 2024

Over three decades since then, and almost a year after O.J.'s passing, here's what we know about Sydney and Justin's lives now…

Sydney Brooke Simpson, 39

Sydney was only eight years old when her mother was murdered. She and her younger brother lived with Nicole's family after her death, but moved to Florida with their father after his acquittal.

After graduating from high school, Sydney studied sociology at Boston University before moving to Atlanta and then Saint Petersburg, Florida, where she now reportedly works in real estate, per the Tampa Bay Times.

MORE: From Madeleine McCann and JonBénet Ramsey to O.J. Simpson and Amanda Knox, shocking true crime cases revisited

Since her father's acquittal, Sydney has never given any interviews or spoken publicly about her mother's death, although her maternal aunt Dominique Brown shared during an appearance on the Today Show that she was still "very close" with her niece.

© Getty Images O.J.'s two kids, Sydney and Justin, were eight and five years old respectively when their mother was killed

"I think that originally when Nicole was killed, I just realized that I had a very close relationship with Nicole and I was very close with Sydney. And I realized that it was what Nicole would've wanted me to do is to step in," she shared, even revealing that she now had children of her own.

Sydney continues to lead her life outside of the spotlight and is rarely ever pictured. As of 2016, it is reported that she even owns two duplexes and a single family home in the Saint Petersburg area.

© Getty Images Sydney now lives a life outside the spotlight in Florida

Justin Ryan Simpson, 36

Justin was only five when his mother died, leaning on support from his maternal family members and his older sister until his father's acquittal, moving back to Florida as well.

Justin graduated from Florida State University in 2010 and moved to Saint Petersburg with his sister, even briefly running a communications company with Sydney and his half-sister Arnelle.

© Getty Images Justin and Sydney moved to Florida with their father after his acquittal

"It's a great place to live, why not St. Pete?" he told the Tampa Bay Times in a rare public comment. "It's gorgeous here." He works as a real estate agent and owns a home in the area as well.

Earlier this year, Justin came under fire for allegedly improperly claiming his late father's Las Vegas home, with Malcolm LaVergne, the special administrator of O.J.'s estate, accusing Justin's company Primary Holdings LLC in January of refusing to vacate the property after his April 10 death.

© Facebook Justin now works in real estate and maintains homes in Florida and Las Vegas

Justin had a home in Vegas right up the street from his father, who shared a home with his eldest daughter Arnelle at the time of his death. The legal case is currently ongoing, with O.J.'s estate filing a suit against Primary Holdings LLC.