Travis Kelce breaks silence following emotional family news

Travis Kelce has shared an emotional reaction following the heartbreaking news that Jason and Kylie's beloved dog Baloo has passed away.

The news comes almost exactly a year after the loss of their other Irish wolfhound, Winnie, and just weeks before the couple are set to welcome their fourth child.

Kylie made the announcement on Instagram, poignantly revealing that Baloo passed away the day before her birthday.

In her heartfelt message, she reflected on breaking the news to their daughters. 'When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going,' Kylie wrote. 'I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, "Oh! He'll get to be with Winnie again! They'll be so happy to see each other!"'

Her tribute to Baloo was filled with warmth and gratitude. "We were lucky enough to have 7 years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I've ever met. He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets," she shared.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce

"He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips. The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic. Miss you already Bubbies."

Travis was among the first to react to the post, commenting with crying emojis, a subtle but powerful show of emotion and support. The Kelce family matriarch, Donna, also offered her love, writing, "My heart goes out to you!!!!"

© Patrick Smith Travis with his brother Jason

The loss of Baloo comes just over a year after Kylie posted about the passing of Winnie, their first Irish wolfhound. At the time, she described Winnie as their "first born child" and said: "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Jason had spoken before about his lifelong fascination with Irish wolfhounds. "When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled "God's gift to earth." It was images of Irish Wolfhounds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all led me to Winnie and holy s*** did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a Wolfie and more."

© Instagram Kylie and Jason's beloved dog, Winnie

Baloo, affectionately known to fans as Bubbies, was also something of a star in his own right. Devoted followers of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, will remember Baloo for his delightful interruptions and cameos. Whether it was barking in the background or making a surprise appearance on camera, Baloo always made an impression. In one hilarious moment, Travis exclaimed, "Goddamn, what the f*** is that?" after Baloo appeared on-screen. Laughing at the sight of the enormous dog climbing onto Jason's leather couch, Travis joked: "Oh nice, he just wanted to get on that nice cool leather couch. Pet him, you gotta pet him, you can't just let him in!"

The loss has deeply affected the Kelce family, who have often spoken about their pets as cherished members of the household. Kylie has previously called Winnie her 'first born' and said both dogs were an integral part of their family life.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kylie Kelce of her three daughters with Jason Kelce, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett

In happier news, the family is preparing to welcome a new addition. In November, Kylie revealed on Instagram that she and Jason are expecting their fourth child. Their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett helped share the announcement, wearing matching sweaters that read 'Big Sister.'

The caption read: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

In the photo, Wyatt looked surprised, Bennett cried and Elliotte beamed from ear to ear. The contrast in their reactions perfectly captured the whirlwind of emotions that often accompany big family news.