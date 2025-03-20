Fans are sent wild with telling detail that Travis Kelce filmed Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio speech – watch

Nothing gets past Taylor Swift's fans – the singer's dedicated followers are now convinced that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, filmed her acceptance speech for the iHeartRadio Awards.

The "Lover" Singer was honored with the accolade for Tour of the Century on Monday evening. However, Taylor was unable to attend the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in-person and therefore sent a virtual, pre-recorded video that was screened on the night.

Taylor Swift’s Fans Believe Travis Kelce Filmed Her Acceptance Speech Video The singer won the iHeartRadio Award for Tour of the Century

One dedicated Swiftie reposted the clip on TikTok and zoomed in on the bronze trophy to reveal a telling reflection. Social media users were sent into a frenzy as they suspected that the singer's NFL beau had recorded her speech. One fan commented: "I KNEW HE WAS RECORDING."

A second follower penned: "Is the reflection of Travis in the room with us,' and one added, '"it could be anyone" who else would it be like let's be serious."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift accepted the award via video at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

A third user came up with a plausible hypothesis: "It is a stretch but remember he is also a millennial too and took pictures and videos of her during her tour so I can only imagine he was beyond excited to take this video for her,' a social media user typed."

Another comment read: "He's literally holding the camera... omg,' and another shared, 'I mean who else would be recording if it wasn't Travis?."

Travis' reflection wasn't the only important detail Taylor's fans noticed in her video. Social media users flocked online to comment upon the singer's outfit that seemed to allude to an Easter egg.

© Getty Images Fans are convinced Travis recorded the video

Taylor donned a black, long-sleeve top with a Miu Miu pleated tartan miniskirt in a stunning purple and black hue. However, the Grammy Award winner seemed to tease a major project with her choice of jewelry. Taylor wore a snake necklace that harked back to her "Reputation" era, with fans convinced that "Reputation" (Taylor’s Version) is in the works.

In the heartfelt speech, Taylor shared her appreciation for her loyal fanbase. "This is amazing. Hi! Thank you so much to iHeart, and thank you so much mainly to the fans. Tour of the Century, I really can’t tell you how much this means to me, because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew. You know, this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I’ve been doing a lot of processing since I’ve been off the road these last few months," she said.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

"And you know, people often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you’re so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion, and this tour was honestly the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life."

Taylor concluded: "To the fans, you made these songs for the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a three-and-a-half hour set list. You had the passion and the generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world. It blows my mind. I’m never going to stop being grateful for it, and I appreciate this more than you know.