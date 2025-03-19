 Travis Kelce's childhood photo revealed amid 'heavyweight' confession

Travis Kelce has shared rare details of his childhood, revealing his love for "honey buns," a sweet pastry treat similar to a honey-flavored cinnamon roll.

The NFL star spoke to Ben Stiller on the latest episode of New Heights with Travis and his older brother Jason Kelce, and shared his love of Ben's 1995 Heavyweights.

The film tells the story of overweight children being lured into a camp run by an ex-fitness fanatic who turns it into a nightmare. Watch the moment here:

Travis Kelce reveals his childhood sweet treat

"I was a heavyweight growing up," Travis said to Ben, joking: "Jason, he didn't get fat until he went to office. We switched places growing up. So Jason is more newly founded into it."

"So seriously, you were dealing with weight issues?” Ben asked and Jason replied: "He was chubby, I wouldn't say he was fat.”

© Travis and Jason Kelce Ben appeared on New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce

"I think I was dealing with my love for honey buns," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, adding: "That's what I was kinda dealing with more."

In 2015 Travis shared a picture of his childhood: "Back in our hockey days!! Jason doesn't know how to cross his arms."

He used the hashtag #chubbykid and in the picture Travis wore his hockey jersey with a rollneck top underneath.

© Travis Kelce Travis and Jason as children in hockey jerseys

Travis graduated from college and was drafted in the NFL to the Chiefs; he has only played with the team his entire career, winning three Super Bowl rings in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

The team's winning streak came after Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017, and Patrick and Travis have become close friends with that bond visible on and off the football field.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce #18 celebrates with his Cincinnati Bearcats in 2012

When Patrick and his now-wife Brittany tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii, Travis was a groomsman alongside Patrick's brother and friends.

Patrick and Britanny have also become close friends with Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who he began dating in July 2023. The pair have kept a low profile in recent weeks after the 2024/2025 NFL season ended and Taylor ended her groundbreaking Eras Tour.

© Al Bello Taylor Swift and Travis are close friends with Patrick and Brittany

They have only been spotted twice, enjoying dinner in Park City, Utah, where they appear to have enjoyed a weekend getaway together, and also in New York City, where they were seen heading out for dinner at Del Fresico Grille, an upscale establishment near the World Trade Center.

During their quiet time together, Travis also made the decision to continue playing his 13th season in the NFL.

"The biggest thing is that I [expletive] love playing the game of football. I love playing," he said on New Heights. "I still think I can play it at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year."