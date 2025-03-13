Kylie Kelce hits back at comments criticizing her appearance: 'Please stop sending me DMs'

Kylie Kelce is sticking to her tried and true routines, no matter what people say.

The former athlete is currently pregnant with her fourth child, a daughter, with husband Jason Kelce, who she married in 2018, and with whom she also shares daughters, Wyatt, five, Eliotte, four, and Bennett, two.

Late last year, she launched her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, which immediately skyrocketed on the charts, and she took to the platform to give insight into her relaxed beauty routine — and clap back against criticism over her appearance.

Speaking on the Thursday, March 13 episode of the instantly popular podcast, Kylie noted how she is usually late to the studio, and once she arrives, "I then proceed to frantically do my makeup while we go through our rundown."

"The last most important step of my makeup routine is my mascara. That's it," she noted, before revealing: "There is not a team. I have been wearing the same makeup since high school."

Further giving insight into her go-to routine, she shared: "I do not wear a foundation. I wear a powder. I guess it's technically a foundation, but it's bareMinerals powder."

"I wear the same CoverGirl mascara," she went on, and listed off: "CoverGirl mascara, Vaseline, ChapStick. This is like, if we're getting really fancy. This is the most makeup I will do at any given point."

"Bronzer, some blush, and then I usually rub it off," she joked, and added: "Then I do my eyebrows somewhere in there before that. I don't know," though noted that some of her followers "really have some opinion on my eyebrows."

Addressing the comments, she stated: "If I cared, I would've fixed it by now," though noted: "That sounds harsh."

Kylie lastly declared: "And people who do eyebrows professionally, please stop sending me DMs that you wanna fix my eyebrows. I really don't. I don't have it in me."

As soon as Kylie launched her podcast this past December, it debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify charts, effectively dethroning the controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Her husband Jason and brother-in-law Travis Kelce also have a successful podcast of their own, New Heights, which has new episodes every Wednesday, and recently secured a deal with Amazon's Wondery reportedly worth over $100 million for exclusive audio and video rights, for the next three years.