Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is the life of the party in wedding pictures

In 2022 Travis Kelce was the life of the party at Patrick Mahomes' wedding to Brittany.

As Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii, Travis was a groomsman for his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback alongside Patrick's brother and friends, and pictures shared by Brittany reveal just how much fun Travis was having.

In one snap Travis, who plays Tight End for the Chiefs, was seen in a bold yellow and orange Hawaiian shirt and matching shorts as he danced with his then-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

© Brittany Mahomes In the background Travis dances with Kayla Nicole

Kayla – who was Brittany's close friend and was a bridesmaid in the wedding party – wore a sunshine yellow silk maxi skirt and matching long-sleeve crop top.

The picture had Patrick and Brittany in the foreground, with Brittany wearing a mini dress with a tutu-style skirt, and Patrick in light blue floral Hawaiian shirt and shorts, but in the background Travis could be seen leaning into Kayla's dance space as he busted a move and had a tight grip on her arms.

© Travis Kelce Travis (2L) stands with Patrick Mahomes (3R) and other groomsmen under a floral arch

For the ceremony, Travis and the groomsmen wore light gray linen suits that matched Patrick, paired with matching ties and pocket squares.

The bridesmaids wore white silk dresses of various designs, and another snap showed Travis talking to the top table of bridesmaids as Brittany and Patrick took to the dance floor for their first dance.

The couple exchanged vows with Brittany walking down the aisle in a stunning custom Versace gown complete with rippled folds of fabric, a giant bow, and intricate crystal detailing.

Travis and Patrick have been friends since they began playing together on the Chiefs, and their close bond has been visible on and off the football field.

© Getty Patrick and Travis celebrate after a 2022 game

"He plays on the same wavelength that I do," Patrick once said of Travis.

"It’s hard to do that. It takes guys time. But from the first day, I’ve kind of been on that same page with Trav. Seeing him work every day — everybody sees the personality on the TV and stuff like that — but you don’t see that everyday work ethic that he has. He’s the guy that gets mad when they take him out of practice routes."

© NHLI via Getty Images Patrick and Brittany with Kayla and Travis in 2022

Despite Kayla's involvement in Brittany's wedding and life for many years, friendship ended when Brittany became close friends with Taylor Swift, whom Travis began dating in 2023.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Kayla told People in October 2023.

"The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

She also told the Unapologetically Angel podcast that she was no longer friends with Brittany.

Kayla and Travis dated for five years and ended their romance for good in May 2022.