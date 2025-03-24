Lauren Sanchez's cryptic message to Jeff Bezos following wedding reveal speaks volumes

Lauren Sánchez has sparked debate with a cryptic Instagram post just as fresh reports emerge that she and Jeff Bezos have finally sent out their wedding invitations.

The former TV anchor took to social media on Sunday to share a striking pencil sketch of a nude woman sitting on the wing of an airplane, her hair dramatically swept back by the wind. She offered no further context, simply captioning the image: "Mood."

The post was as bold as it was intriguing, arriving at the very moment news broke that Lauren and Jeff will say 'I do' this summer in Venice, Italy.

The romantic Italian destination is said to have been chosen by the couple to match the scale of their lavish love story and Jeff's staggering $190 billion fortune.

It was Dylan Byers who first reported the invitation news on X, sending fans and followers into a frenzy of anticipation.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff have been engaged a year

Lauren and Jeff got engaged in May 2023 after years of dating, and the glamorous engagement was hard to miss. Lauren debuted a dazzling 20-carat diamond ring estimated to be worth a jaw-dropping $2.5 million, cementing her new status as the bride-to-be of one of the richest men on earth.

While the couple have been inseparable since their romance became public in 2019, fans had been on edge waiting for a wedding date.

© Getty Images Lauren posted a cryptic message

There were whispers of a snow-dusted 'winter wonderland wedding' set for Aspen on December 28 last year, but the date quietly came and went without a ceremony.

Instead, the pair celebrated their engagement in style with a glittering bash on Jeff's yacht in Positano. Lauren later recounted the proposal in an interview with Vogue, revealing that Jeff had hidden the ring under a pillow in their bedroom.

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have reportedly sent out their wedding invitations

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she confessed, describing the moment with a sparkle in her eye.

Asked whether she plans to take her fiancé's name, Lauren gave a heartfelt, "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

She continued: "I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

© Instagram Lauren loves binge-watching TV shows at home with Jeff

Talk of the dress has, of course, already begun. In the same Vogue interview, Lauren mused about potential designers, mentioning fashion houses like Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. "There's so many incredible designers," she said. "It's going to be hard to choose."

Back in November, she opened up a little more about the wedding during an appearance on Today, sharing, ''Very excited about it, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride."