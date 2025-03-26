Meet Vanessa Kirby's fiancé Paul Rabil: his sweet confession about the Avengers star before they got engaged

After four years together, it was revealed Vanessa Kirby called it quits with her longtime boyfriend Callum Turner. In the wake of their split, Vanessa moved on with Paul Rabil.

In October 2022, Vanessa and Paul were first spotted together holding hands in New York City. Although the pair were repeatedly seen together, they stayed silent about the details of their relationship.

In November 2023, the Oscar nominee and the athlete posted photos of themselves together to Instagram, and finally confirmed the romance rumors. The latter captioned the series of photos: "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you."

On December 19, 2024, it was confirmed that the Mission: Impossible alum and her boyfriend were engaged after two years of dating.

Who is Paul Rabil?

Born on December 14, 1985, Paul is an American sports executive and retired lacrosse player. Along with his brother Mike Rabil, Paul co-founded Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

From 2008 to 2018, Paul played in Major League Lacrosse. He was a midfielder for the Boston Cannons and was traded to the New York Lizards. During the latter year, he left the league to form the PLL. On September 14, 2021, he announced he was retiring from playing. "I say this with unending gratitude and the heaviest of hearts, my time has come. After 23 years of playing this beautiful game, I’ve decided to retire," Paul said in a statement.

"I finally learned that it was never about the outcome. It was always about the game. The game is meant to be played, not won. There is no winning, as there is no end. So I'll continue to compete, win, lose, sprint, fall, and get back up again. I hope you can do that with me."

He added: "Lacrosse was my first love, yet being here today has everything to do with those who've supported me along the way. Without my family and loved ones, every coach and teammate, strength coach, athletic trainer, and doctor, our investors, my colleagues and mentors...without you, there are no championships, no season-ending defeats, no lifelong memories, and no Premier Lacrosse League.”

Following his retirement, Paul remains the president of the PPL.

Vanessa's split from Callum Turner

In February 2020, Vanessa and her then-boyfriend Callum Turner ended their relationship. Regarding their split, an insider revealed to The Sun: "Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers."

"It’s a really exciting time for them both. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart."

"It's very sad as they were once so close. But last year, they made the difficult decision to go their separate ways and they both think it’s for the best. It's all very amicable – things just weren't working out."