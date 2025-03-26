Jelly Roll opens up about complicated marriage to Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll got candid about his enduring marriage to Bunnie Xo, whom he met backstage at one of his shows in 2015.

The country crooner and the podcaster are the definition of loved-up, with Bunnie frequently joining her husband of eight years on the road.

Yet their marriage has not always been smooth sailing, as Jelly Roll revealed on The Pivot Podcast.

"I learned something in marriage, man. Anybody who tells you, 'It's a one size fits all,' [are going to] get divorced," the musician explained. "You know what I'm saying? I can tell you that much."

"Anybody who thinks their marriage is a one-size-fits-all kind of glove, that's ending in the next decade for sure," he continued. "People are going to change…You better evolve with the [expletive] times…That's the only choice you got, dude."

Despite their ups and downs, he shared that the pair simply "enjoy each other's company" and are "so secure" in their marriage.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2016

"I guess we went through the hardest [expletive] the first few years because, man, it's only getting smoother," Jelly Roll said.

"It's not even more like I'm just settled in. Like, it's not even that old stale marriage where they're just like, you know, like, we're roommates. You know what I mean?"

He added that their relationship "keeps getting better", and that he had found his soulmate.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly Roll shared that their marriage was only getting better with time

"Dude, I love her, man…That's my partner, man. I used to hate it when people go, 'That's my person.' But I'm like, she's my person. You know what I'm saying? Like, that's my person, dude," the "Wild Ones" singer said.

In 2016, he proposed to Bunnie onstage in a moment of spontaneity, and they married the same night in a courthouse wedding.

She is a proud stepmom to her husband's two kids, Bailey Ann, 16, and Noah, eight.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and his daughter, Bailee Ann

The couple are planning to welcome more children into their lives, and are leaning on each other now more than ever as the 44-year-old undergoes treatment for IVF.

"Honestly, when I was going through this, I realized how lonely of a journey IVF is," Bunnie candidly shared on her podcast Dumb Blonde. "It's very lonely."

"It's just you and these [expletive] hormones and the waiting and the egg retrieval," she explained. "And, like, you're the only person who can go through that, you know?"

© Getty Images for CMA Bunnie is undergoing treatment for IVF

"I'm literally going through IVF treatments right now—the hormones, the shots, all that," she told her followers. "I'm going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me. Just a little piece wrapped in skin to just add to the other two beautiful children that we have together."

The blonde bombshell went on to compare the IVF process to a "slot machine in Vegas" thanks to the uncertainty that comes with each round.

"You never know what you're going to get. It's a different outcome. What works for them doesn't work for others. Age is a factor. There's just so many things that go into it," she said.