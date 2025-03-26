Inside Vanessa Trump's wild romantic history: from an Oscar winner to gang member

Vanessa Trump's love life is making headlines — though far from the first time.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the socialite, who was previously married to Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., is dating none other than Tiger Woods.

The new couple have been reportedly dating since around November, and the golf GOAT, in a March Instagram post confirming the news, shared: "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Their relationship comes seven years after her divorce from Don Jr., with whom she shares five children.

It also is the latest in a long list of head-turning relationships that the mom-of-five has had. Learn all about them below.

1/ 5 © WireImage Valentín Rivera Vanessa, born Vanessa Kay Pergolizzi, grew up in New York's Upper East Side. In her teenage years, around the early 1990s, she dated Valentín Rivera, a local street gangster who was part of the violent gang Latin Kings. Per People, in 1993, while Valentín was serving 16 months in prison, Vanessa, then 15, sent him a slew of heartsick love letters. In one of them she reportedly reflected on awaiting turning 18, Valentín being out of prison, and wrote: "My 18th birthday, you'll be back in my arms, my prom, and I want to get pregnant and have a baby with you after January. I want to get pregnant so the baby is born after I graduate since it takes 9 months."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio Vanessa did not end up having a baby with the gang member, and in 1998, she was linked to none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, pictured above in 1998, but neither have ever commented on the reported romance.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud Vanessa next dated Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, from 1998 to 2001, who since 2019 has been the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United Kingdom. The relationship ended in 2001 when the Saudi prince had to leave the US after his Saudi ambassador father, Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, was suspected of having indirect ties to individuals linked with the al-Qaeda hijackers behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



4/ 5 © WireImage Don Jr. Vanessa and Don Jr. were introduced by his father at a fashion show in 2003, and started dating shortly after. In 2004, Don Jr. proposed with a 4-carat diamond engagement ring outside the Bailey Banks and Biddle Fine Jewelers store in a mall in Short Hills, New Jersey, after the store owner reportedly gifted him the $100,000 ring in exchange for him proposing to her in front of the paparazzi. The former couple share five children, Kai, 17, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

