Jessica Simpson exchanges flirty comments with A-list star after marriage breakdown

Jessica Simpson has set social media alight with the possibility of a new romance with a Marvel superhero.

The singer, 44, got fans talking after she and Avengers star Jeremy Renner – who she was romantically linked to 15 years ago – appeared to exchange flirty comments on Instagram.

Jessica – who announced her split from Eric Johnson in January – has been vocal about her appreciation for Jeremy's posts over the last few weeks.

On Sunday, the actor shared a shirtless video of himself during a gruelling workout with his mom, Valerie Cearley, which he captioned: "Sunday session with mama.... Rehab, recovery. Got to get her bones strong too!"

He added: "Let's go Mama! Proud of her doing several circuits today and pushing through her adversity."

Jessica was quick to react and commented: "I love this oh me...Mama is STRONG...I need to go do sit ups now." Jeremy responded by 'liking' her comment.

Jessica appears to be a fan of Jeremy's topless videos as she reacted with a flame emoji when he posted another clip of him working out earlier this month, which he also 'liked'.

Jeremy also seems to be keeping an eye on Jessica's posts and had a sweet reaction when she celebrated the release of her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Part 1, last week.

"#NashvilleCanyon is the result of learning to hear my heart again, free from industry expectations," she captioned a screenshot of the record at number one on iTunes.

"It's about surrendering," she added. "Letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead."

In the comments of the post, Jeremy responded: "Congrats Jess!!!" followed by three clapping emojis and a fire emoji. She "liked" his comment back.

The flirty exchanges come after Jessica confirmed the end of her 10-year marriage, revealing in a statement to People that she and her former NFL player husband, 45, were living apart for some time.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica revealed.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The former couple met in 2010 through mutual friends, and their whirlwind romance led to an engagement just six months later.

They tied the knot in July 2014 in an intimate yet star-studded celebration in Montecito, California, surrounded by more than 250 guests.

Over the years, they built a beautiful family together, welcoming three children, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12; Ace Knute, 11; and Birdie Mae, five.

Their eldest two even played special roles at their wedding, with Maxwell as the flower girl and Ace as the ring bearer, a moment Jessica had described as "perfectly magical."

Just last year, Jessica spoke glowingly of Eric, reflecting on their deep connection. "A true love will never make you question yourself or what’s real," she told People.

"Thanks to my amazing soulmate, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt."