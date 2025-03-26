Faith Hill resurfaces in rare home photo from Tim McGraw after disappearing from social media

Tim McGraw knows there is nothing quite like watching a sunset right from your own home.

The "It's Your Love" singer proved as much with his latest photo featuring his wife Faith Hill, along with a glimpse of their stunning Tennessee home.

The 1883 stars have been married since 1996, and share three daughters, Gracie, 27, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22, all of whom have left Tennessee.

On Tuesday, March 25, Tim took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of a sunset breaking into his home.

The photo captures his and Faith's expansive yet cozy living space defined by classical furniture, stone floors and an impressive mountain view.

Plus, the photo also captures Faith herself, out on the terrace also taking a photo of the beautiful sunset.

"Such a gorgeous sunset… had to take a pic of my wife taking a pic of it!" Tim wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it.

The couple's youngest daughter Audrey left behind a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful sunset and an even more beautiful Faith," and: "Beautiful sunset, perfect photo" as well as: "Absolutely gorgeous, cool picture!" plus another added: "Double the beauty right there!"

Though Tim is still releasing music and performing today, Faith has in recent years become more private, and recently appears to have deleted her social media for the time being.

Their daughters have all moved out of the house and are pursuing varying careers. The eldest, Gracie, lives in New York City, and is a budding Broadway star, having most recently starred in a play featuring Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

Gracie's younger sisters are similarly based outside of Tennessee. Maggie, after earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford University, went on to work as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn, and was in the process of applying to law school.

The youngest, Audrey, is an aspiring singer like her sister, and as of last year, she had reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. As of April of 2024, she has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, who is 20 years her senior.