Rebecca Adlington flooded with support after revealing life-changing health condition

Two-time gold medallist Rebecca Adlington revealed she has been diagnosed with Coeliac Disease earlier this week.

The former Olympic swimmer shared her diagnosis earlier this week via Coeliac UK's Instagram account. In a short clip, the 36-year-old shared: "Hello everyone. As someone newly diagnosed with coeliac disease, I have definitely quickly learnt how vital gluten-free prescriptions are for managing this condition.

© Getty Images Rebecca at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

"But in some areas, these prescriptions are totally being cut. Coeliac UK is handing a petition to Number 10 to make sure we're heard, so please sign and share the petition today."

Coeliac Disease is a condition where your immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten. This damages your gut so your body cannot properly take in nutrients. Symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating and diarrhoea.

According to Coeliac UK, Coeliac Disease can cause serious complications such as osteoporosis, anaemia, infertility and in rare cases small bowel lymphoma.

A caption beneath the post read: "On Wednesday 19 March, we delivered the petition directly to 10 Downing Street, presenting our call for action to the UK Government."

We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who signed the petition, helping us push this crucial cause forward, and to all those who supported our campaign, including the brilliant @beckadlington, for her incredible backing."

The BBC Sports presenter was flooded with support, with one follower writing: "Yes @beckadlington thanks for helping to raise awareness. Gluten free food should be affordable and accessible to EVERYONE who needs it," while a second noted: "Thanks @beckadlington for being a high-profile voice. Good luck with the new journey you're on."

© Instagram The former Olympic swimmer wed Andy in 2021

A third added: "Let's keep raising awareness, thank you Rebecca."

The presenter's home life

Rebecca is renowned for her impressive swimming career. She won a double gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and then took home two bronze medals at the 2012 Olympics. She was awarded an OBE in 2009 aged just 20 for her services to sport.

The sports star is married to Andy Parsons. The pair bet via Bumble and went on to tie the knot at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall on 21 August 2021.

© Getty Images The swimmer with her husband Andy Parsons

The couple are doting parents to a son called Albie, while Rebeca also shares Summer with her ex-husband, Harry Needs.

Just over a year after welcoming Albie, Rebecca sadly suffered a miscarriage and had to undergo emergency surgery.

© Instagram Rebecca suffered a devastating loss in 2022 and the star revealed she was leaving it "up to the universe" about having another baby

Opening up about the loss, she previously told HELLO!: "It was so hard because you're dealing with this heartbreak of losing a child as well as being really, really ill and we really struggled to process and understand it all."

In October 2023, Rebecca announced that she'd suffered another miscarriage having discovered the news during a routine scan at 20 weeks.

Taking to social media at the time, Rebecca shared her devastation after losing her baby girl, Harper. "I don't really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20-week scan this week and they found no heartbeat," she penned. "I gave birth to our angel, Harper on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love her and remember her always."