David Hasselhoff's ex Pamela Bach's cause of death revealed after sudden tragedy

David Hasselhoff's family is grappling with the news that his ex-wife Pamela Bach died by suicide on March 5.

New details have emerged about the actress' tragic death after TMZ obtained the Los Angeles County death certificate, which revealed she passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Pamela was survived by her two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David.

The 61-year-old was married to the Baywatch star from 1989 until 2006, and endured a messy divorce from David amid issues over spousal support, which were not resolved until 2017.

According to authorities, no suicide note was left in her home. The alarm was reportedly raised by her family after they could not contact her, and paramedics were called to her house on March 5, where they found the star dead at the scene.

She first met David on the set of Knight Rider, before joining him on his hit show, Baywatch, in the '90s.

© Getty Images Pamela died by suicide, a new report revealed

He released a statement on behalf of his family when news broke of Pamela's death. "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," it read. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Her daughters shared their immense pain following her passing, with Taylor taking to Instagram to post a series of photos of her mother, alongside an emotional caption.

"I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," she wrote, calling Pamela "my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."

© Getty Images The actress was married to David from 1989 until 2006

"London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," she added, referring to her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Madison Fiore.

"Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful." Pamela had commented on a previous post of her daughter's just hours before her body was found.

Her most recent Instagram post was to ring in the New Year on December 31, where she shared how happy she was to have welcomed a grandchild.

© Instagram Pamela was a proud grandmother to London

"Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London," the Rumble Fish actress wrote.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love."

She continued: "May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

© Getty Images for Max Mara She is survived by her daughters Taylor and Hayley

Her longtime friend and previous representative, Terry Ahern, spoke to People after her death, revealing that she suffered from arthritis as a result of a severe motorcycle crash with David in 2003.

The accident left her with a broken neck and back, according to her friend. "That plagued her — the arthritis from it," he said. "Because that stuff catches up to you when you get older...Pam's body was ravaged from arthritis caused by the accident. It continued to spread and wreak havoc."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.