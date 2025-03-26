Michael Strahan's twins share unseen family photos as they rally around mom Jean Muggli

Michael Strahan's daughters know how important family is, especially after Isabella's cancer battle, which no parent could ever prepare for.

Michael's twins, Isabella and Sophia, took to Instagram to share unseen photos of their family alongside sweet messages for their mother's birthday.

Jean Muggli was married to the GMA star from 1999 until 2006, and the former couple welcomed their daughters together in 2004.

Despite their messy divorce, Isabella and Sophia are still extremely close to their mother and were excited to celebrate Jean's special day.

"Happy birthday mom! I love you," Sophia wrote via her Instagram stories with a photo of Jean smiling in front of a pink birthday cake and surrounded by pink balloons.

The blonde beauty wore her hair down in beachy waves and opted for a pink shirt with diamond embellishments for her celebration dinner.

© Instagram Sophia posted a sweet snap of her mother's birthday celebration

Her other daughter, Isabella, posted a snap taken in a photo booth with her mom as they posed together. "Happy birthday Mom," wrote the 20-year-old below the picture.

Jean was not always on the best of terms with her ex-husband, thanks to their bitter divorce that led to a custody battle.

Ultimately, she was awarded over $15 million in addition to the $18,000 a month in child support that Michael was paying.

© Instagram Isabella also shared a photo for Jean's special day

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he opened up about his divorce battle and what he took from the experience.

"My second marriage was definitely not the greatest experience," he said. "But I did learn a lot from that and I ended up with two incredible teenagers."

"I think marriage is great, and I know I have had a few failures. But you learn from your failures," he added.

© Getty Images Michael and Jean split in 2006

"Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through, but I learned a lot about myself." Michael was also married to Wanda Hutchins until 1996, and the pair share kids Tanita and Michael Jr.

Amid Isabella's harrowing cancer battle, Jean and Michael grew closer as they supported their daughter through her medulloblastoma diagnosis.

"Isabella's strength and resilience was the same as it was when she was a little girl. The way she handled every day with grace was amazing," the mother of two shared with People.

© Instagram Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer

"My mom would sleep in the hospital with me," the USC student recalled.

Thankfully, Isabella is in remission and returned to university to continue studying.

"Her doctors feel very confident, she's going to be fine," Michael told People. "That's what we're going to hold on to, but you're nervous every time. That will never go away but as long as the results come back positive, then we'll live to fight another day."

"Obviously you can't predict what will happen and that's a little scary," Isabella admitted. "But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."