Inside the lives of the richest nepo babies – from teen billionaires to conglomerate owners

Whenever you think of a nepo baby, it's easy to think of the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Zoe Kravitz, or Gracie Abrams, but they have nothing on those we're about to introduce you to.

Instead of being related to actors or musicians, these nepo babies come from the world of business, with many inheriting vast sums of wealth from their family's success in particular sectors, with one becoming a billionaire by the time she was just 19!

Meet the group below and get the lowdown on their lives…

Livia Voigt

Livia is the world's youngest billionaire at just 19. The Brazilian student has amassed her wealth from the electrical equipment manufacturer, WEG. The company was co-founded by her late grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, and in 2023, its revenue was worth $6.3 billion.

Despite still being a teenager, Livia has a net worth greater than Barack Obama and Beyoncé combined!

Livia doesn't hold any position in the company, although she is a minority stakeholder in the brand, and is instead studying psychology at university. Livia's older sister, Dora Voigt de Assis, is similarly a billionaire for the same reasons.

Clemente Del Vecchio

Before Livia took his title, Clemente was the world's youngest billionaire thanks to his 12.5% stake in Delfin S.à r.l, something he shares with his brothers. Clemente is the son of Italian businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio, who is best known for setting up brands like Ray-Ban, Sunglasses Hut, and Oakley.

Much like Livia, Clemente is mostly focusing on his education instead of business pursuits and is reportedly interested in science and technology.

However, the 20-year-old is not afraid to splash the cash, and reportedly owns up to 11 luxury sports cars, including an Aston Martin Valkyrie, a McLaren Senna, and six different Ferraris. He also reportedly owns a villa in Lake Como and his own apartment in Milan.

Zahan and Firoz Mistry

Zahan and Firoz Mistry

Firoz and Zahan have a large stake in Tata Sons

The Mistry brothers are both nearly worth $5 billion, thanks largely to their late father's stake in Tata Sons, a conglomerate of several brands, including Tata Steel. The two brothers inherited their father Cyrus's stake following his death in a traffic collision in 2022.

Unlike other billionaires on the list, the Mistry brothers are in the business world, with them holding executive roles in the company. This comes after their studies: Zahan graduated from Yale University, while Firoz attended the University of Warwick.

Tata isn't the only family business that the brothers are involved in, with the pair also owning stakes in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction industry owned by their uncle, Shapoor Mistry.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Norwegian Gustav is worth a cool £3.8 billion, and he made quite an entrance at the 2023 Met Gala, with fans falling in love with his bejewelled abs and scaly outfit, reminiscent of a salmon.

The fishy resemblance was likely a conscious choice, with Gustav owning half of the Norwegian salmon firm, SalMar, which is the second-largest producer of Atlantic salmon in the world. He is currently the main shareholder of the company, although he is not involved in the day-to-day running of the firm.

Speaking of his life growing up, Gustav told The Telegraph: "Maybe it would have been different if I'd grown up with money, but since we didn't when I was a kid, I'm very happy about that. It was just a normal, down-to-earth family, and I think those are values I'll take with me."

Katharina and Alexandra Andresen

Gustav isn't the only Norwegian nepo baby, as siblings Katharina and Alexandra Andresen are also billionaires. The duo own 42.2% of the stakes in their father's business, Ferd, which operates hedge funds and real estate portfolios.

Katharina is involved in the philanthropic arm of the company, previously explaining in 2016: "I could choose not to work and not to do some things, but I will take part in the community and look forward to it."

Despite their vast wealth, growing up, the siblings were surprisingly frugal. They were restricted to only buying second-hand cars, and Alexandra previously revealed that she would save her own pocket money when she was young.

Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin is another young billionaire

Kevin is a billionaire and he's not even yet reached the age of 25. The German-born businessman has amassed his wealth thanks to his 50% stake in dm-drogerie Markt, one of Germany's largest retailers. Kevin's father, Guenther Lehmann, was an early investor in the company.

Kevin obtained his majority stake in the business when he was 14, although he was unable to access any of the funds until he turned 18. As a result, growing up, he lived a relatively normal life and has kept most of his life out of the spotlight.