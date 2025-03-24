Kyra Sedgwick's huge inheritance and ultra-wealthy background revealed

Kyra Sedgwick has amassed an impressive fortune from her four-decades-long career as an actress, but many fans may not realize she also comes from an extremely wealthy family.

Kyra — who has been happily married to Kevin Bacon since 1988 — was born to Henry Dwight Sedgwick V and his wife, Patricia Rosenwald in 1965.

Kyra's father was a very successful venture capitalist so she was raised in a life of privilege.

Henry was an influential figure in the world of finance and business. He was also a direct descendant of the prominent Sedgwick family of Massachusetts, whose lineage dates back to the 1600s.

Not only did Henry's wealth provide material comforts, but it also granted his children access to prestigious educational institutions and high society.

Kyra attended the esteemed Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey, a private institution known for its academic rigor and affluent student body.

Henry passed away at the age of 95 and Kyra inherited around $16 million.

Kyra has an impressive list of ancestors including William Ellery, a signatory of the Declaration of Independence, Robert Sedgwick, a general who was one of the first arrivals in America from England and Ellery Sedgwick, a former editor of the Atlantic Monthly.

She has numerous famous relatives from her cousin, the late actress Edie Sedgwick, to her very famous half-brother, jazz guitarist Mike Stern.

Kyra and Kevin have a combined net worth of $45 million but lost nearly everything when they invested most of their money into Bernie Madoff's ill-fated Ponzi scheme.

It was an incredibly tough time for the couple whose children, Sosie and Travis, were only young at the time.

But they focused on their work and their family.

"We’ve made it this far, our kids are healthy, we’re healthy, you know? Let’s look at what we have that’s good," he said of their attitude. "When something like that happens, you look at each other and you go, 'Well, that sucks and let's roll up our sleeves and get to work.'"

Kevin and Kyra redesigned and reevaluated their lives. They eventually decided to move away from Hollywood and settled on a cozy farm in Connecticut which is worlds away from the spotlight of Tinseltown.

It is also a far cry from Kyra's upbringing in New York.

They own a 40-acre farm in Sharon which is a tiny town with a population of less than 3,000 people.

They are the proud owners of goats, alpacas, pigs and mini horses.

The pair continue to work in the entertainment industry and feel grateful to still be doing what they love.