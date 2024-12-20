Gracie Abraham’s bow nails are a festive dream

The countdown to Christmas is on and if you've been a little last minute with your Christmas nail appointment, Gracie Abraham’s has just served up some festive inspo.

For her latest manicure, the Close To You singer opted for a dainty bow-inspired nail design - and we're obsessed. Whilst she kept the base simple with a glossy soft pink hue, the 3D ribbons affixed onto her nails can only be described as a work of art.

With the rise of the coquette aesthetic, it’s no surprise that bow nail art is gaining traction. They have become the must-have hair accessory this year, we've seen it on the runway to the red carpets - but now this fun trend has evolved to mani designs. This look can remain dainty and delightful with subtle colours or it can be adjusted to create a bold design for a festive finish.

© Pascal Le Segretain Gracie Abrams attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

The woman behind this sophisticated mani-moment is Chanel nail artist, Betina Goldstein. She is the trusted manicurist to the A-list including Zoe Kravitz and Margot Robbie. She posted a video of the pop star showing off her enviable new nail style and with a closer look, we spotted tiny pearls placed on the centre of each bow. Betina captioned the post: "Do nails count as presents if they have a bow on them? Asking for a friend. Hand sewn bows with pearls for @gracieabrams." The fact that the bows were individually sown by the expert is even more impressive.

The trusted manicurist shared the details of this enviable design with her 400,000 followers. She started off by adding some length to Gracie's short nails, opting for Natural Stiletto acrylic extensions before filing them into a soft oval shape. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that oval nails have become a staple mani shape this year thanks to Hailey Bieber. Next, she prepped the buds with Apres' Ph Bonder followed by the Apres Primer.

For the base colour, she selected the popular nail brands Gel-x in the shade 'Alex.' To achieve that must-have soft blush colour, Betina mixed equal parts of Chanel Le 'Vernis Faussaire' , Chanel Le Vernis in 'Ballerina' and double parts of the Le Gel Top Coat. To create a glossy finish, she topped it off with the Le Gel Top Coat again. For the main event, the tiny white bows adorned with pearls were glued on to her thumbs and index fingers.

She also gave us an insight into the luxury skincare products Gracie used to get the glowing skin seen in the clip. The American It-girl doused herself in Chanel's Sublimage L’Extrait NuitCreme mixed with the Le Blanc Huile Sublimage le soin Perfecteur primer.

This festive mani will definitely be added to our Christmas moodboard.