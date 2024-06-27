Will Smith follows son Jaden with announcement years in the making inside his family home — details on his new music

Will Smith has a big announcement to make, and it's concerning his comeback. While the actor continues to dominate the box office with Bad Boys 4, he's branching out once again.

The 55-year-old took to social media with a look inside his family home, capturing a tender moment for fans to tease some news that is, quite literally, years in the making.

Take a look at Will's new snippet from his home below as he announces that he will be dropping first single in seven years…

Will Smith announces new music with an intimate home video

Will shared an emotional caption alongside the clip on Instagram, writing: "Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve."

He revealed that the song is called "You Can Make It," which seems poised to be a more inspirational ballad, and what's more, it drops at midnight tonight! The star also shared that he'll be debuting the track for the first time at the BET Awards this Sunday, June 30. "Excited to perform it live Sunday at the #betawards."

© Getty Images The singer most recently performed his discography at Coachella in April

Will's announcement was met with an enthusiastic response from fans, who were excited to see him make his return to the music scene. "I can't wait to see your performance!!!!" one gushed, with another saying: "Will you can really do anything," and a third adding: "Wow I can't wait to hear your new album and performance."

Funnily enough, the release comes just days after his son Jaden Smith made his own musical comeback, with the 25-year-old releasing his first single in three years on June 21, titled "Roses," which has received immense love from the family. The song marked a return to music for Jaden, who hadn't released new material since the 2021 single "Bye" and the 2020 album CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

© Getty Images Jaden and Willow have both recently released new music as well, with the former making his comeback just last week

His daughter Willow, meanwhile, dropped her sixth studio album, empathogen, back in May. The album was her first since 2022, and was an immediate success on the Contemporary Jazz Albums chart Stateside, debuting and remaining at number one for two weeks.

"You Can Make It" is Will's first bit of original music since 2017, when he released the song "Get Lit," which didn't end up making as much of a splash as expected. While he has been a featured artist on a few tracks in the 2010s (and sang for the 2019 Aladdin soundtrack), his last charting singles were in 2005.

© Getty Images The star will be performing his new single at The BET Awards this Sunday

In 2005, Will dropped his fourth and to-date most recent studio album, Lost and Found, which continued his streak of top-ten records in the United States. The album produced lead single "Switch," which was the third and most recent of Will's top-ten hits, and "Party Starter," which charted considerably in Europe.

© Getty Images Will remains in the box office top ten this year thanks to "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Meanwhile, the actor maintains his strong run at the box office with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was released earlier this month and has already grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, the ninth highest grossing film of the year so far.